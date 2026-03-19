Schmidt Sciences Awards $33m for Global Freshwater Research

Four international teams of researchers will receive $33 million from Schmidt Sciences over five years to advance the global understanding of freshwater availability through the Virtual Institute for Earth’s Water (VIEW). Their research will leverage AI and high-resolution data to build a first-of-its-kind "global water ledger"—a definitive account of the world's freshwater resources to inform more effective, sustainable and equitable management.

While global temperatures are tracked with high precision, our understanding of the global water cycle remains fragmented. Freshwater researchers—spread across disciplines from extreme precipitation to groundwater—have largely worked in isolation from one another, and from the energy and agriculture sectors whose futures depend on water. Data are often scattered, inconsistent, and difficult to access, while the models scientists use to understand water availability have struggled to capture the full complexity of the water cycle. The result is a critical gap between what we know and what we need to know to manage freshwater sustainably.

The four inaugural projects include pioneering research into 60 years of global water history, the evolution of riverine ecosystems under human influence, assessing the state of mountain glaciers, snowpacks, and downstream water, and the integration of local science and knowledge into global models.

The teams will work together to integrate water data that captures both physical and societal processes that govern the water cycle—enabling new insights into the freshwater cycle and informing critical decisions surrounding the future of global water availability. Following the selection of its inaugural cohort of projects, Schmidt Sciences is opening a second round of Expressions of Intent, inviting researchers worldwide to submit proposals in two critical areas of the global water cycle: the balance between precipitation, evaporation and plant uptake; and the feedback loops and tipping points in the freshwater cycle.

VIEW Projects