 
New Wave Media

October 25, 2022

NOCs Scientist Find "Staggering" Sea Level Rise in the Med

Copyright Freesurf/AdobeStock

Copyright Freesurf/AdobeStock

Scientists from the National Oceanography Centre have discovered a substantial rise in sea-levels in the Mediterranean Sea, using a vital new method to measure changes in sea-level. The study, published in Journal of Geophysical Research Oceans, demonstrated that sea levels in the Mediterranean Sea have risen at vastly higher rates over the past 20 years compared to the entire of the 20th century.

The study revealed that sea level in the Mediterranean Sea increased by about 7cm in the period 2000–2018. Previous changes in sea-level rise in the Mediterranean Sea have been highly unpredictable due to limited observational data but using this latest method, scientists analysed sea-level data from tide gauges and satellites to reveal an enormous increase as a result of ocean warming and land ice-melt.

Dr Francisco Mir Calafat, Senior scientist from the Marine Physics and Ocean Climate group at the National Oceanography Centre, said: “Our research demonstrates how climate change has sped up sea-level rise in the Mediterranean significantly since the turn of the millennium through increased melting of land ice. This is especially true in the Adriatic, Aegean and Levantine Seas which are rising even faster than the rest of the Mediterranean.”

The previous lack of long-term sea-level records has hampered the ability to make long-term plans for local coastal defences.

Dr Calafat continued: “This is the first time we are able to clearly distinguish between natural variations in sea-level rise and changes arising from sustained human impact in the Mediterranean Sea, based on observations alone. We have achieved this by analysing data from tide gauges and satellite altimetry together with sea-level patterns of response to land-ice melting, which explain how sea-level rises thousands of miles away from melted land ice sheets.”

“The new estimates will allow us to detect acceleration in sea-level rise much earlier, allowing more time to increase adaptation. We expect this new dataset will be extremely valuable not only to the wider science community, but to policymakers, coastal planners, and coastal communities at large.”

The new datasets will help local authorities with planning coastal defences that protect local communities, as well as better determining the most appropriate levels of protection required in certain areas.

Being able to accurately project regional sea-level rise is critical to ensuring the correct coastal adaptation strategies are developed and implemented. As one of the most vulnerable regions susceptible to climate change, the Mediterranean’s World Heritage sites are already at risk from coastal flooding and erosion.

The paper can be read in full here.

Related News

Nord Stream gas leak photographed by the Swedish Coast Guard on September 27

50-meter Section Missing from Damaged Nord Stream Pipeline

Damage to the Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russia to Europe was caused by powerful explosions, Danish police said on Tuesday…

©Elaine Maslin

Celtic Sea Floating Wind in Focus

The Celtic Sea is well positioned to maximize its position as an early hub for floating offshore wind. Still, it’s’ going…

The joint RenewableUK and Global Underwater Hub Cables conference. Photo Elaine Maslin

FOW Players Target 132kV Dynamic Cables

UK industry players are eying the development of 132kV dynamic array cables to meet the demands of ever larger turbines,…

©guteksk7/AdobeStock

Nord Stream Probe Finds Evidence of Detonations, Swedish Police Say

A crime scene investigation of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines from Russia to Europe found evidence of detonations…

File photo: Derek Harkins / U.S. Navy)

Phoenix Wins $112 Million Navy Contract

Phoenix International Holdings Inc. announced it has been awarded a $112 million cost-plus-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite…

(Photo: HII)

UK Navy Acquires Three REMUS 100 UUVs

Global defense and technologies partner HII announced Wednesday the delivery of three REMUS 100s unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) to the U.K.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

DNV GL - Software

DNV GL is now the world's largest ship and offshore classification society, the leading technical advisor to the global oil and gas industry, and a leading expert for the energy value chain including renewables and energy efficiency. DNV GL is the world-leading provider of software for a safer…
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

Inside the new UK Center for Seabed Mapping

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

2nd Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Deck Engineer Machinist - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news