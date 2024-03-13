HII Scoops Order for Remus 620 UUV from International Client

Global defense equipment supplier HII has received an order for a REMUS 620 unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) from an international customer in the Indo-Pacific Region.

The customized, medium-class REMUS 620 UUV will be built and delivered in 2024 by HII’s Mission Technologies division and will be used for monitoring and data collection missions.

Unveiled in 2022, the REMUS 620 has a battery life of up to 110 hours and a range of 275 nautical miles, providing unmatched mission capabilities for mine countermeasures, hydrographic surveys, intelligence collection, surveillance and electronic warfare.

The REMUS 620 achieved two significant development milestones in 2023 with a successful in-water test in October and first sea test in December.

“The REMUS 620 is the premier medium-class UUV designed for adaptability, versatility and long-range operations. Its adaptability to a wide range of missions, from oceanographic research to defense operations, showcases the innovative spirit of our team and the advanced capabilities of our technology,” said Duane Fotheringham, president of Mission Technologies’ Unmanned Systems business group.

To remind, HII Mission Technologies unveiled REMUS 130, a new UUV model based on the highly successful HII REMUS series, at the Oceanology International 2024 conference and exhibition earlier this week.