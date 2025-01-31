 
OPT Scoops $2M PowerBuoy Order from Latin America

OPT's next-gen PowerBuoy (Credit: OPT)

Marine power, data and service solutions company Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has booked $2 million order for its wave, solar, and wind power generation PowerBuoy from a customer in Latin America.

OPT’s next generation PowerBuoy, to be delivered to unnamed customer, can be deployed for long durations in water depths ranging from coastal to deep ocean water and support payload above and below the surface.

The systems can be equipped with a range of communication solutions.

"We are thrilled to add PowerBuoys to our offering in Latin America. This order builds on the growth of our WAM-V solutions that we have seen in this region recently. We believe adding PowerBuoys will enable our customers to add permanent monitoring and marine intelligence solutions into the existing roaming capabilities we have started to deliver to the region,” said Philipp Stratmann, President and CEO of OPT.

