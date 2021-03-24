Scott Appointed Ops and Development Manager of SmartDives

Scott has more than 30 years’ experience working within the global underwater diving sector of the oil and gas industry, in various senior operations, commercial and business development roles. Most recently, he was Diving Sales Manager of Unique Group’s diving and marine subsea business.

Israel accused Iran on Wednesday of being linked to a recent oil spill off its shores that caused major ecological damage…

Canadian subsea technology company Kraken Robotics on Thursday announced new contracts for subsea batteries and synthetic…

Scientists have discovered bacteria from the deep sea with components that are unrecognizable by the human immune system…

Dutch-based geo-data specialist Fugro said its supervisory board has nominated Barbara Geelen for appointment as member of…

The U.S. Navy last week retrieved one of its crashed helicopters from 19,075 feet below the surface of the North Pacific…

Italian survey company Lighthouse SpA will take delivery of a HUGIN autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) system in March 2021 from Kongsberg.

