March 24, 2021

Scott Appointed Ops and Development Manager of SmartDives

Commercial Diving equipment manufacturer, SmartDives announces the appointment of Stephen Scott as Operations and Development Manager, effective March 2021.

Commercial diving equipment manufacturer, SmartDives appointed Stephen Scott as Operations and Development Manager, effective March 2021. 

Scott has more than 30 years’ experience working within the global underwater diving sector of the oil and gas industry, in various senior operations, commercial and business development roles.  Most recently, he was Diving Sales Manager of Unique Group’s diving and marine subsea business.

Related News

Lighthouse’s new HUGIN AUV will be supplied by Kongsberg Maritime with a full geophysical survey payload. Photo courtesy Kongsberg

Lighthouse SpA to Take Delivery of HUGIN AUV System

Italian survey company Lighthouse SpA will take delivery of a HUGIN autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) system in March 2021 from Kongsberg.

An MH-60S on deck of contracted salvage vessel off the coast of Yokosuka, Japan on March 18, 2021, having just been pulled from the depth of 19,075 ft by NAVSEA Supervisor of Salvage and Diving, (SUPSALV) at the request of the Navy Safety Center to facilitate accident investigation. This depth, a SUPSALV record, achieved using the ROV CURV 21 (painted yellow in background), deep ocean lift line and heave compensated Fly Away Dive System (red equipment behind helicopter). (Photo: U.S. Navy)

US Navy Recovers Downed Helicopter from Record Ocean Depth

The U.S. Navy last week retrieved one of its crashed helicopters from 19,075 feet below the surface of the North Pacific…

Barbara Geelen (Photo: Fugro)

Geelen Nominated as Fugro CFO

Dutch-based geo-data specialist Fugro said its supervisory board has nominated Barbara Geelen for appointment as member of…

Image courtesy Schmidt Ocean Institute

Deep Sea Science:Deep Sea Reveals Insights on Human Immunity

Scientists have discovered bacteria from the deep sea with components that are unrecognizable by the human immune system…

Kraken's SeaPower Battery - Image: Kraken

Kraken Secures New Subsea Batteries, Sonar Contracts and $1.5M Funding

Canadian subsea technology company Kraken Robotics on Thursday announced new contracts for subsea batteries and synthetic…

© Graham Flett / MarineTraffic.com

Israel Says It Tracked Down the Ship Linked to Recent Oil Spill

Israel accused Iran on Wednesday of being linked to a recent oil spill off its shores that caused major ecological damage…

