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May 1, 2026

TMC Seabed Mining Application Meets US Federal Requirements

© Adobe Stock/nana

© Adobe Stock/nana

The Metals Co said on Friday U.S. regulators have found its consolidated application for deep seabed mineral exploration and commercial recovery to be fully compliant with federal requirements, marking a key step toward potential approval.

The company said it expects the regulatory process, including environmental review, to conclude by the end of first-quarter 2027.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration determined that the application submitted by its U.S. unit meets all requirements under the Deep Seabed Hard Mineral Resources Act, TMC said.

The decision comes as President Donald Trump's administrationencourages U.S. exploration of the deep sea by accelerating permits for companies seeking critical minerals in international waters, a move expected to face environmental and legal challenges.

Interest in mining the world's seabeds has grown amid efforts to secure supplies of nickel, manganese, copper and other metals used in electronics, weapons and consumer goods, though the practice has been opposed by environmental groups.

TMC has sought approval to explore and recover polymetallic nodules containing metals used in energy, defense and infrastructure applications. In January, the company said it became the first deep-sea miner to seek Washington's approval under a streamlined permitting process introduced earlier this year.

(Reuters)

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