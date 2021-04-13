 
April 13, 2021

Saab Seaeye Scores Win @ Taiwan Wind Farm

Saab Seaeye Cougar XT Compact robotic vehicle. Photo courtesy Saab Seaeye

The Saab Seaeye Cougar XT Compact robotic vehicle has been chosen for Taiwan’s huge offshore wind farm development.

Taiwan’s Metal Industries Research and Development Centre (MIRDC) will train ROV pilots to assist in the development and maintenance of the turbines’ underwater structures.

The training will be undertaken by MIRDC at the Maritime Technology Innovation Centre created by the Bureau of Energy and the Ministry of Economic Affairs for the cultivation of national offshore wind energy talents.

Created for challenging environmental conditions inherent in shallow water operations the Seaeye low-profile 300m rated Cougar XT Compact is specially designed to minimize the effect of current, with a reduced frame size, buoyancy and weight – and a thinner 17mm tether cable that reduces the effect of drag.

Its six thrusters are designed to hold the Cougar steady in strong cross currents and allow it to operate with precise maneuverability around structures whilst handling a wide array of equipment that can include cameras, sonar, tracking systems and manipulators.

MIRDC’s Cougar XT Compact comes with a Kongsberg color zoom camera, Blueview multibeam sonar, Tritec SeaKing sidescan sonar, Cygnus ultrasonic thickness gauge, CP contact probe and a four-function manipulator. It also comes as a free-swimming option and has its own 16 ft control cabin.

