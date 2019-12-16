SeaRaptor AUV Completes Sea Acceptance Test

Teledyne Gavia, a company of Teledyne Marine, announced it has completed the sale and recent sea acceptance testing of the SeaRaptor, 6,000m rated autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV). The client was not disclosed.

The SeaRaptor AUV incorporates a broad range of Teledyne content including acoustic modems, ascent and descent weight releases, a black box pinger locator, sub-bottom profiler (Teledyne Benthos), multi-beam echosounders, obstacle avoidance multi-beam sonar (Teledyne RESON), Doppler Velocity Log (DVL), Current, Temperature, and Depth sensor (CTD) (Teledyne RD Instruments), and onboard processing software (Teledyne Caris). In addition, the vehicle delivered also carried an Edgetech Side Scan Sonar with Dynamic Focus capability, an iXblue Phins 6K INS system, and a CathX Camera and strobe system.

Final sea acceptance testing was completed on September 29th. Technicians from Teledyne Gavia and the end user tested the system in shallow and deep water for a number of missions. The data review and vehicle performance pass all the performance criteria providing the end user with the capability of a fully rated 6,000m AUV.

SeaRaptor is 6,000-m rated AUV. Photo: Teledyne Marine