Exail Autonomous USV Travels 1,100-Nautical-Miles Across Gibraltar Strait

Exail's DriX O-16 transoceanic uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) has just completed an unprecedented 1,100-nautical-mile (2,000 km) transit from La Ciotat – France, to Troia – Portugal, to join NATO’s REPMUS 2025 exercise.

Sailing past the Balearic Islands and through the Strait of Gibraltar, one of the world’s busiest maritime passages, the DriX O-16 is a 16-meter platform and completed the voyage in six days without port calls. Operated in supervised autonomy from Exail’s Remote Operation Center (ROC) in La Ciotat, the mission demonstrated endurance, situational awareness, and reliable decision-making in dense traffic.

This long-range deployment confirms the robustness, safety, and operational readiness of Exail’s surface drone technology. More than a symbolic crossing, it provides concrete proof that large USVs can be remotely supervised across open waters and constrained sea lanes, arriving fully mission-capable in theater without heavy logistical support. During the transit, the DriX O-16 also conducted seabed mapping operations with a Kongsberg EM304 multibeam echosounder, further demonstrating its capacity to deliver valuable data while underway.

