 
New Wave Media

March 29, 2021

Seaspan Shipyards Begins Building Canada's New Research Ship

The Canadian Coast Guard’s Heather McDonald cuts the first steel at Seaspan’s Vancouver Shipyard, marking the start of construction of Canada’s most modern science research ship. (Photo: Seaspan Shipyards)

The Canadian Coast Guard’s Heather McDonald cuts the first steel at Seaspan’s Vancouver Shipyard, marking the start of construction of Canada’s most modern science research ship. (Photo: Seaspan Shipyards)

Canadian shipbuilder Seaspan Shipyards announced on Monday it has cut steel and started full-rate construction of the newest oceanographic science research vessel for the Canadian Coast Guard and Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

The 88-meter Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel (OOSV) is being built under Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS) at Seaspan’s multi-program Vancouver Shipyard concurrently with the first Joint Support Ship (JSS) for the Royal Canadian Navy.

The OOSV will support oceanographic, fishery, geological and hydrographic survey missions, replacing the CCGS Hudson due to retire in 2024. Hudson was Canada’s first ocean science vessel when it entered service in 1964 and is the longest serving ship in the Canadian Coast Guard fleet.

Described as a floating laboratory, the new OOSV will be outfitted with specialized equipment that includes several advanced wet and dry labs, an ocean sampling room, a scientific seawater system for studying oxygen levels, temperature and salinity, and a state-of-the-art drop keel and sensor suite for collecting and analyzing data on everything from water current velocities to underwater acoustics.

The ship, which will accommodate up to 34 crew and 26 scientists, will also perform search and rescue operations and environmental response as needed.

(Image: Seaspan Shipyards) 

“After years of detailed planning and design, being able to move the ship off the page and into the hands of the shipbuilders who bring those designs to life adds a special energy and excitement to the shipyard. Congratulations to the Canadian Coast Guard, all of our partners and the team at Seaspan for getting us to this important milestone,” said Mark Lamarre, Chief Executive Officer, Seaspan Shipyards.

In keeping with current COVID-19-related restrictions on events and public gatherings, the OOSV steel cutting at Seaspan’s Vancouver Shipyard was attended by a small team of employees and on-site representatives of the Canadian Coast Guard.

“Today’s steel cutting milestone is a great day for our environment, our economy, and for the more than 700 Canadian workers who will be meaningfully employed building this landmark vessel. The new OOSV will serve as the main platform for the Canadian Coast Guard’s ocean science work, which will help us better understand our ecosystems, protect our marine environment, and ensure the health of our oceans – all of which is essential to a strong, sustainable Blue Economy,” said Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard.


“Investing in oceanographic research is critical to deepening our understanding of marine environments and the impacts of climate change on our oceans. I am incredibly proud that this vessel is being built here in North Vancouver by Seaspan Shipyards, which is an integral part of our local economy,” said Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of the Environment and Climate Change.

“The start of construction of a new vessel under the National Shipbuilding Strategy is always a significant milestone toward the Government of Canada’s commitment to the renewal of the Coast Guard’s future fleet, the growing of our marine industry and the creation of jobs in communities throughout Canada. Congratulations to Seaspan Vancouver Shipyards and its workers on today’s steel cut for the Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel,” said Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement.

Related News

Personnel from the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center and U.S. Geological Survey watch as a 350-ton crane lowers the 105-foot-long weldment, or underwater acoustic deterrent system, into the lock approach of Lock 19 near Keokuk, Iowa, Feb. 3, 2021. Laboratory-tested sounds that proved to be irritating to invasive Asian carp will be broadcast underwater from the weldment as part of a study to evaluate fish behavior. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo)

USGS, ERDC Install Underwater Asian Carp Deterrent System

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) and partners installed a temporary…

Norway, Germany to Buy Six Submarines from Thyssenkrupp

Norway has agreed to order four submarines from Germany's Thyssenkrupp for 45 billion crowns ($5.3 billion), with Germany…

Polar Queen/Credit: GC Rieber Shipping

GC Rieber Delivers Polar Queen to Schmidt Ocean Institute

Norwegian offshore vessel owner GC Rieber Shipping has delivered the Polar Queen vessel to new owners Schmidt Ocean Institute.

Image courtesy Nova Innovation

Renewable Energy: The Tides Help Power Cars in Scotland

Nova Innovation announced that vehicles in Shetland are now fueled by the power of the sea, courtesy of the creation of the…

(Photo: Rich Turner / BAS)

Two Injured in RRS Sir David Attenborough Lifeboat Drill

The UK's Marine Accident Investigation Branch has opened an investigation into a lifeboat drill accident that injured two…

Credit: vipaladi/AdobeStock

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

After several false starts, 2021 is the year when the U.S. offshore wind industry begins to realize its potential. This is according to Philip Lewis…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Severn Marine Technologies, LLC

Developers, manufacturers and applicators of CLEARSIGNAL, a specialized bio-fouling resistant coating for undersea instruments surface platforms and undersea platforms. CLEARSIGNAL is widley used on ADCPs, Undersea Gliders, Mutlibeam Sonars, Optical systems, Seismic Streamers and other undersea instruments.
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Rutgers University Uses Slocum Glider for Ocean Acidification Study

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

DOCKMASTER - ALABAMA SHIPYARD

● Alabama Shipyard

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2021 - Oceanographic Instrumentation & Sensors

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news