 
New Wave Media

March 26, 2026

SEAVORIAN Group Acquires MAPPEM Geophysics

© SEAVORIAN

© SEAVORIAN

SEAVORIAN, alongside subsidiaries RTsys and Neotek, has announced the acquisition of MAPPEM Geophysics, a French company specializing in marine and underwater geophysical studies and services.

Based in Saint-Renan (Finistère), MAPPEM has established itself as a leader in the use of electromagnetics for electrical resistivity imaging, the detection of buried objects such as mines, and the measurement of electromagnetic fields produced by infrastructures such as offshore wind farms and submarine cables.

The acquisition will strengthen expertise in electromagnetism, acoustics and underwater robotics, develop new solutions for marine exploration and engineering, and accelerate contributions to sustainable projects such as offshore wind.

Jean-François d’EU, Managing Director of MAPPEM, will continue to develop the company within SEAVORIAN, and Pascal TARITS, associate of the company, will bring his expertise to the group’s Scientific Committee.

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