Seaway7 and Dong Fang Partner Up for Taiwan’s Offshore Wind

(Credit: Seaway 7)

(Credit: Seaway 7)

Seaway 7 and Dong Fang Offshore have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) outlining their intention to collaborate in offshore wind market in Taiwan, with a focus on cable installation.

The collaboration will focus on developing a robust localized cable installation offering for the Taiwanese offshore wind projects to the companies’ clients.

Seaway 7, part of Subsea 7 Group, has been operating in Taiwan since 2017, and today employs more than 100 people between their office in Taipei and their marine operations base in Taichung.

They will provide comprehensive project management, engineering and installation knowledge with an extensive global track record totaling more than 2,500km of subsea cables for offshore wind.

In Taiwan, Seaway7 is currently involved in four cable installation projects connecting more than 2.5GW to the Taiwan Electricity Grid.

Dong Fang Offshore, a fully Taiwanese organization established in 2019, will contribute its in-depth local market knowledge, and its assets and marine operations expertise.

“The intended partnership with Dong Fang Offshore builds on our existing successful business relationship and aligns with our strategy to be a long-term presence in Taiwan. Working together we are well positioned to efficiently utilize assets, unlock synergies for our clients and further optimize project execution,” said Stuart Fitzgerald, Chief Executive Officer of Seaway 7.

“The partnership between Dong Fang Offshore and Seaway 7 represents a concrete step towards ensuring Taiwan and the APAC region has a viable, high quality, local cable installation and repair solution, employing our combined fleets with the experience and knowledge of Seaway7,” added Polin Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Dong Fang Offshore.

OccupyMare: The Quest To Develop a Continuous Aquatic Habitat
