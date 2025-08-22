 
New Wave Media

August 22, 2025

ACUA Ocean Hydrogen-Powered USV Completes 24-Hour Sea Trial

© ACUA Ocean

© ACUA Ocean

ACUA Ocean's hydrogen-powered unmanned surface vessel (USV) PIONEER has successfully completed the world's first continuous, remote 24-hour offshore operation on zero emissions, marking a breakthrough in the decarbonization of the global maritime sector.

The sea trials demonstrate the commercial potential of hydrogen power for maritime operations while supporting the UK's ambition to become a world leader in clean maritime innovation.

During the trial, PIONEER sailed to the Eddystone Lighthouse, 12 nautical miles from her home berth at Turnchapel Wharf, Plymouth, and performed continued operations at sea for a full 24 hours under hydrogen-electric power, with Cattewater Harbour's Amy Jane on station as her support vessel.

The vessel's autonomous systems, stability and hydrogen performance were monitored around the clock, generating valuable data now being shared with research partners including the University of Southampton and Machl-UK.

The achievement follows PIONEER's recent certification under the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency's Workboat Code Edition 3 Annex 2, a world-first approval for a remotely operated, hydrogen-powered vessel.

The maritime sector currently accounts for around 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions, with industry drive to find viable zero-emission alternatives. By proving hydrogen's reliability at sea for remote operations, PIONEER sets a new benchmark for how future fleets could dramatically cut carbon, while reducing costs and risks in offshore operations.

PIONEER will be showcased to a global audience at DSEI and London International Shipping Week in September, positioning ACUA Ocean and the UK at the forefront of maritime decarbonization, and autonomy.

Related News

Kenny Liu, new CEO at SMD. © SMD

SMD Announces Kenny Liu as New CEO

Pioneering subsea technology and services company, SMD, has announced the appointment of Kenny Liu as its new chief executive…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Lines Up Streamer Acquisition Job in East Mediterranean

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has secured a streamer acquisition contract in the East Mediterranean.Acquisition is…

(Credit: Eco Wave Power)

Eco Wave Power Makes Progress with US Wave Energy Pilot Installation

Onshore wave energy company Eco Wave Power Global has installed its energy conversion unit at the Port of Los Angeles, marking…

Brian Connon, Saildrone VP Ocean Mapping. Credit: Saildrone

Saildrone: USVs Have Only Scratched the Surface of Maritime Security

Increasing global instability and emerging threats are reinforcing the mission criticality of maritime security and ocean intelligence.

Deployable from the dry deck shelter of a submarine, Snakehead provides guidance and control, navigation, situational awareness, propulsion, maneuvering and sensors in support of the intelligence preparation of the operational environment mission. Credit: Richard Allen/US Navy/NUWCD Newport

Supersize It: The U.S. Navy Is Seeking an Ultra-Large AUV

In late May of this year, the Office of Naval Research (ONR) issued a broad agency announcement (BAA) seeking the rapid design…

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro to Deliver Offshore Surveys at Major Energy Fields in Middle East

Dutch geological data specialist Fugro has been selected to deliver extensive offshore and onshore surveys for multiple major…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news