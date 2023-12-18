Monday, December 18, 2023
 
TGS Secures OBN Data Acquisition Job in the Gulf of Mexico

Offshore seismic data firm TGS has been awarded an Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) data acquisition contract in the Gulf of Mexico.

The project's acquisition will start in the first quarter of 2024.

The contract will cover two-month proprietary OBN data acquisition work, TGS informed.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, said: "This project highlights the key role OBN data plays in this vital basin. OBN technology provides the essential data needed to visualize and understand the intricate structures within the Gulf of Mexico, enabling our clients to make well-informed, data-driven decisions in their field development strategies."

