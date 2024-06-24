FET Secures ROV Supply Contract for Ocean Research Facility

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has secured a contract from a major North American ocean research facility to supply an electric observation-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV), which will be used for the exploration of deep sea.

The Mohican ROV system will be put to service to document sea floor communities and species of interest at various depths up to a rating of 2,000 meters.

Anticipated areas of focus will include proposed and established marine protection areas as well as other biologically significant locations of interest in the marine environment on the continental shelf.

The ROV will be used to support ongoing research related to marine conservation targets in high currents and areas of steep bottom topography. The vehicle is designed to carry a payload skid for navigation and sensors, as well as being capable of manipulation and intervention.

“This contract further highlights the Mohican ROV’s capabilities for scientific research projects. We have always had a strong reputation as a single source for manufacturing and delivering high-quality, robust vehicles and associated auxiliary products which are suited to underwater industry applications,” said Kevin Taylor, FET’s Vice President – KMS and Subsea Robotics.

The ROV will be manufactured at FET’s UK facility at Kirkbymoorside, North Yorkshire.

The agreement comes shortly after FET provided an ROV to the Memorial University of Newfoundland for similar purposes.