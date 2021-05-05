 
May 5, 2021

Sercel Aims to Acquire LISS

CGG said that Sercel and Low Impact Seismic Sources (LISS) have entered into exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of LISS by Sercel. In collaboration with Shell, LISS has developed the TPS (Tuned Pulse Source), an innovative marine seismic source with much enhanced low-frequency output.

The LISS TPS solution meets the industry need for low frequencies that allow deeper penetrations and more accurate quantitative interpretation and Full Waveform Inversion (FWI) results, especially in combination with long-offset data, all while further reducing environmental impact.
Sercel will continue to develop and commercialize the TPS worldwide.  Shell will continue to provide its support with in-sea testing to be conducted this summer and will execute a first commercial survey using the LISS TPS source later this year.

