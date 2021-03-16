Sercel, Kappa Offshore Collaborate on High-Res 3D Marine Seismic Solution

Sercel and Kappa Offshore Solutions offer PIKSEL, a 'compact' marine seismic solution specially designed for acquiring the seismic data for high-resolution 3D imaging of targeted offshore areas.

Using Sercel’s Sentinel streamer technology and Kappa Offshore Solutions’ experience in equipment integration and hydrodynamic modeling, PIKSEL is designed to acquire high- and ultra-high-precision seismic data, drawing on the low noise performance of its Sentinel streamer’s hydrophone design as well as an optimized rigging and handling system that minimizes vibration. For enhanced broadband imaging,

PIKSEL can be containerized to enable quick installation onboard a range of vessel types, and it is compatible with QuietSea, Sercel’s Passive Acoustic Monitoring system, Nautilus, Sercel’s streamer positioning solution, and SeaProNav Suite, Sercel’s navigation platform.