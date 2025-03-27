 
New Wave Media

March 27, 2025

UK: Sewage Released into Waterways for 3.6 Million Hours Last Year

British water companies released untreated sewage into the country's waterways for more than 3.6 million hours in 2024. Credit: Adobe Stock/Seadog81

British water companies released untreated sewage into the country's waterways for more than 3.6 million hours in 2024. Credit: Adobe Stock/Seadog81

British water companies released untreated sewage into the country's waterways for more than 3.6 million hours in 2024, a slight increase on the year before and a record high, official data showed on Thursday.

The pumping of sewage into rivers and seas has become a major scandal in Britain, with privatised water companies accused of prioritising dividends over investment and dumping sewage in waterways when its ailing infrastructure cannot cope.

The Labour government has launched a review of the whole sector and the industry regulator Ofwat has said that customer bills should rise by an average of 36% before inflation over the next five years to rebuild pipes, tunnels and pumping stations.

But the industry has warned it will take time before increased investments have an impact on sewage leaks.

Data released by the Environment Agency on Thursday showed that the duration of sewage spills rose by 0.2% to 3.6 million hours, with South West Water the worst water supplier, releasing sewage for 544,439 hours.

"These figures are disgraceful and are a stark reminder of how years of underinvestment have led to water companies discharging unacceptable levels of sewage into our rivers, lakes, and seas," Environment Secretary Steve Reed said in a statement.

South West Water, which provides water and sewerage services in the counties of Devon and Cornwall, said it was making progress after launching a 15-year investment plan to tackle spills at beaches in the holiday season and the highest spilling sites, despite it having exceptional rainfall last year.

"While change on this scale takes time, we are already seeing positive results," Richard Price, managing director of Wastewater Services at the company, said.

(Reuters)

Related News

Source: Rice University / Josh Okun

A Graveyard for Glaciers

Last year, headstones carved from ice by Icelandic sculptor Ottó Magnússon were placed in a windswept field by the sea to create…

Image courtesy VideoRay

VideoRay, BlueHalo Awarded $30.7M Navy Contract

VideoRay, a BlueHalo company, was awarded a $30,735,784 contract to provide systems engineering and support services for…

Annual global ocean heat content down to 2000 m depth for the period 1960–2024, in zettajoules (1021 J). The shaded area indicates the 2-sigma uncertainty range on each estimate.

WMO Documents Spiraling Climate Impacts

The signs of human-induced climate change reached new heights in 2024, with some of the consequences being irreversible over…

OSIL have announced the launch of their range of “Beach Buoys” for environmental water quality monitoring. Credit: OSIL

OSIL Launches "Beach Buoys" for Water Quality Monitoring

Ocean Scientific Instruments Limited (OSIL) have announced the launch of their range of “Beach Buoys” for environmental water…

© Old Man Stocker / Adobe Stock

Petrogas, Gasunie to Explore Reusing North Sea Pipelines for Green Hydrogen

Dutch natural gas infrastructure and transportation company Gasunie and Petrogas Transportation plan to jointly investigate…

Teledyne Marine partners with Maritime Robotics and DEEP to survey DEEP's quarry lake in the Wye Valley. Credit: Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine autonomously surveys DEEP's quarry lake in Wye Valley

Teledyne Marine joined forces with Maritime Robotics and DEEP to survey DEEP's quarry lake, affectionately referred to as Loch Lye…

Featured Companies

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Subsea Megatrends for 2025 and Beyond
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news