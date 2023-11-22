Wednesday, November 22, 2023
 
Shearwater, Petrobras Team Up to 'Reshape' Seismic Exploration

Pictured: Petrobras' Roberta Alves Mendes and Shearwater's Mehul Supawala - Credit: Shearwater GeoServices

Brazilian oil company Petrobras and Norwegian marine seismic services firm Shearwater have entered into a collaborative technology agreement aiming to reshape seismic exploration and field developments.

This multi-year strategic partnership is set to evolve the seismic industry to new levels of performance, Shearwater said Wednesday.

Central to this endeavor is Shearwater’s marine vibrator, with the engineering name of project BASS. 

According to Shearwater, this innovative seismic source technology promises significant gains in operational efficiency, seismic data quality, and reduced sound emissions when compared to traditional methods. This enduring commitment will encompass the industrialization of Shearwater’s marine vibratory source technology and associated services for the Brazilian offshore basins.

Roberta Alves Mendes, Reservoir Technology General Manager at Cenpes Petrobras said: "This project aims to accelerate the exploration and development of the Brazilian fields, leveraging increased operational efficiency, innovative geophysical improvements, and better control of  seismic frequencies emitted in the Brazilian waters."

Irene Waage Basili, CEO at Shearwater: "This historic collaboration merges cutting-edge technology and innovation  with our well-established business rapport with Petrobras in Brazil. The combination of this groundbreaking seismic source with our inhouse  Pearl node technology, empowers Shearwater and Petrobras to elevate the standards of quality, efficiency, and sustainability within the realm of seismic solutions.” 

