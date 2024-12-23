Monday, December 23, 2024
 
Shearwater to Proceed with 4D Survey for Petrobras in Campos Basin

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Offshore seismic services firm Shearwater Geoservices has been given a go-ahead from Petrobras to start one of the two 4D projects covering the Jubarte and Tartaruga Verde fields in the Campos Basin area.

Under the eight-month contract, announced in January 4, 2023, Shearwater will use its high-capacity vessel Oceanic Vega and will start imminently.

The projects have been included in reported backlog since the award.

“We look forward to the successful execution of these projects and to provide Petrobras with high-quality seismic data covering these important fields in the Campos Basin,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

