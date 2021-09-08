Thursday, September 9, 2021
 
New Wave Media

September 8, 2021

Shell and Kongsberg in Well Digitalization Push

Credit: Kongsberg

Credit: Kongsberg

Oil major Shell and Norway's Kongsberg Digital have entered an agreement to collaborate and enable digital solutions and transformation for Shell's well delivery and performance.

According to Kongsberg, Shell has used Kongsberg Digital’s real-time data products in its global wells portfolio for several years. Now, Shell is undertaking a digital transformation of its wells business with a need for digital solutions.

Jon Crane, Vice President of Wells Digital in Shell International said:"Shell and Kongsberg both have a long track record of innovations over 100 years.  We are excited to formalize our collaboration on the next generation projects in Wells IoT and Shell's wider Digital transformation. Advances in cloud technology, ML delivery, and visualization techniques open up opportunities to improve operational safety and decision-making.  This will position both companies at the forefront of drilling and wells digital journey."

The agreement is to align initiatives across the overall life cycle for well deliveries, through planning, execution, and reporting by shared visibility into each other’s roadmap and to increase the creation of market-driven applications, Kongsberg said.

Related News

Credit: Proserv

ScottishPower Renewables Supports Proserv's Offshore Wind Cable Monitoring Tech

ScottishPower Renewables, part of the Spanish renewables giant Iberdrola, has granted industrial sponsorship to Proserv Controls…

© gawriloff/AdobeStock

NOAA HSRP Public Meet Webinar set for September 1-2, 2021

NOAA Hydrographic Services Review Panel (HSRP) Federal Advisory CommitteeWhen: Sept 1, 2021, 12:45-5:30pm EST; Sept 2, 2021…

35kg RAMMS ALB sensor offers a unique combination of scanning capability (2ppm density & 3x Secchi penetration), and small form-factor. © Fugro

Lidar Helps to illuminate the Future of Oceans

The statement that 80% of our world’s oceans remain unexplored is well known—and possibly, overstated. Observance of United…

For Illustration only - pixone3d/AdobeStock

ROV Services Market Update

Chart courtesy Kimberlite International Oilfield Research The ROV Services market continues to be a key component for helping…

© robin_ph/AdobeStock

MTR100: Apply Now for the 16th Annual Awards Edition

The application for the 16th Annual MTR100 – Marine Technology Reporter’s annual ranking of top 100 people, companies, technologies…

A brittle star and coral are picked up by ROV Subastian’s manipulator arm, along with the piece of deep-sea rock they are inhabiting. Taking the rock along with the accompanying organisms allows the scientists to study whether certain organisms prefer certain substrates. Photo Copyright Schmidt Ocean Institute

Ocean Exploration Off California Discovers New Methane Seep, Whale Fall

Marine scientists on Schmidt Ocean Institute's research vessel Falkor completed a 12-day expedition off the coast of Southern…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Airmar Technology

the design and manufacture of ultrasonic sensor technology for marine and industrial applications. The Company's product line includes advanced ultrasonic transducers, flow sensors, WeatherStation® instruments, and electronic compasses used for a wide variety of applications.
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine

Editorial

Survey Once, Reuse Many Times

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck and Engine Subject Matter Specialists

● Martinsburg, WV

ASD Tug Master

● Bahrain, Hidd

Marine Electrician

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Manns Harbor, NC, United States

Work from home

● Santa Clara, California, USA

American Waterways Operators: Director of Safety and Environmental Stewardship
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2021 - Autonomous Vehicle Operations

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news