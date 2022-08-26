 
August 26, 2022

Shell, PGS in Seismic Data Library Deal

Norway-based marine seismic data acquisition and processing services firm PGS and oil major Shell have entered into a multi-year agreement for access to a significant part of PGS’ MultiClient Data Library.

"Over the last two years, PGS has developed and invested in a strategic cloud-based solution architecture that can serve MultiClient subsurface data to clients. This capability, enabling enterprise access, is unique within the industry and will improve exploration workflows for energy companies, and accelerate their strategic decisions," PGS said.

"Rapid and easy access at scale to the PGS MultiClient library will play an important part in supporting Shell’s near-term exploration strategy. It will drive workflow efficiencies, enabling the Shell exploration teams to spend more time to focus on the data and to make rapid informed decisions in a fast-changing exploration landscape," PGS said.

