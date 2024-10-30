Thursday, October 31, 2024
 
Shipwrecks Podcast Launches with Archaeologist James Delgado

Source: Kathy A. Smith

Marine trade feature author and shipwreck enthusiast, Kathy A. Smith, has launched a podcast dedicated to the people and the science of maritime archaeology.

The first episode releases on November 3, and Smith’s first guest is Dr. James P. Delgado, former director of maritime heritage for NOAA, and noted expert in the field. 

Delgado has written more than 36 books, given hundreds of presentations worldwide and has been part of two popular TV documentary series – The Sea Hunters, a Canadian-produced show by Eco Nova Productions, which ran on both National Geographic and Discovery Channels from 2002-2006, and National Geographic’s Drain the Oceans series which ran from 2018-2023. He has taken part in over 100 wreck investigations including Titanic, and most recently, the slave ship Clotilda, and the discovery of the US Navy destroyer, the USS Stewart.

Delgado joins Smith for the first three episodes of the podcast. The first covers the history of the field of maritime archaeology, scuba diving, Titanic, and more.

“I’ve always been fascinated by ships and the sea,” says Smith. “While I missed the window of opportunity to become a maritime archaeologist myself, I’ve often wondered, as a layperson, what goes on behind the scenes of this work, and that’s what I want to share with others through the exciting guests I have lined up.”

To watch and subscribe, go to: https://www.youtube.com/@FascinatedbyShipwrecks. Listeners can also learn about shipwrecks and join the mailing list at https://fascinatedbyshipwrecks.com/.

