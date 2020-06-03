 
June 3, 2020

Siemens Equipment for Large Gas Field Project Offshore Malaysia

Siemens Gas and Power has been awarded a contract to supply gas turbine generators, gas turbines and centrifugal compressors for the Petronas' Kasawari gas field development project offshore Sarawak in Malaysia. 

The order was made by Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering (MMHE) which has formed a joint venture with TechnipFMC to execute the work for Petronas.

Siemens will supply three SGT-300 industrial gas turbine generators (GTG), three mechanical-drive SGT-300 gas turbines and three DATUM centrifugal compressors for the Kasawari project in the South China Sea.

With an estimated recoverable gas resource circa three trillion standard cubic feet (TSCF), the Kasawari field has been described as one of the most significant gas discoveries in Malaysia.

Once in production, the field will produce up to 900 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) of gas, which will be delivered to the PETRONAS LNG Complex in Bintulu, Sarawak.

The three SGT-300 GTG units will have dual-fuel capability. Each turbine will have a power capacity of 7.9 megawatts electric (MWe) at ISO condition. The units will provide the necessary power to the entire CPP that will process and export the natural gas. Power demands include living quarters and electrical utilities for all process systems and wellheads.  

The three SGT-300 mechanical drive gas turbines are designed to produce a power output of 9 megawatts (MW) at ISO condition. They will directly drive the DATUM compressors that will compress and export sales gas to the existing riser platform nearshore, before delivering gas to the LNG complex.  

The core engine for each SGT-300 will be manufactured at the Siemens Gas Turbine Service Center in Lincoln, United Kingdom, and the GTGs and gas turbine compressor train will be packaged and tested in Houston, Texas, USA. The units will be delivered in time for the planned startup of the CPP in Q1 2023, Siemens said.

