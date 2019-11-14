 
November 14, 2019

MCI Signs EchoPilot Deal

Pic: Marine Components International (MCI)

Marine Components International (MCI) in the UK has been chosen by Denmark’s Daniamant to distribute its British-designed EchoPilot forward-looking 3D sonar systems (FLS 3D).

Dorset-headquartered maritime company supplies a wide range of high-end marine products to leading yacht builders and shipyards worldwide. MCI managing director Andy Scott said he is delighted to welcome EchoPilot to MCI’s portfolio.

“EchoPilot is a pioneer in Forward Looking Sonar ever since patenting the World’s first forward looking sonar in 1992, and its latest FLS 3D sonar system is one of the very best on the market,” he said.

“Boat owners are very familiar with 2D sonars, but these can only give a representation of what lies directly below, and what has already passed, the keel, with a significant time lag. However, thanks to advances in transducer and graphics technology, EchoPilot’s FLS 3D has a scan ratio of 20 times the depth of water. This means that in just five meters of depth, the sonar can ‘see’ in great detail 100 meters ahead. This breakthrough means the EchoPilot FLS 3D outperforms rival products costing up to10 times as much, but which can only offer an eight times depth ratio, equivalent to just 40 meters ahead for the same five meters of depth,” he added.

Scott said the FLS 3D will strengthen the range of products MCI offers to the market for larger yachts.

“MCI sees great potential when this kit is fitted to the tenders of explorer-type vessels,” he said. “Having a real-time 3D display of the seabed some distance ahead will prove invaluable when cruising well off the beaten track. Another innovation of the FLS 3D is the one second refresh rate. This rapid updating of the graphic display allows a vessel to navigate into an uncharted area in real time, greatly adding to the safety and enjoyment of the visit. The use of twin retractable transducers returns a view ahead of 60o horizontally, and 90o vertically, giving a forward range of up to 200m and a depth range of up to 100m.”

EchoPilot sales and marketing manager Frederick Graves, said: “We are delighted to have found a partner to assist us in realizing the possibilities of our FLS 3D. This product is one of the most proven forward-looking technologies on the leisure market. We are confident that both MCI’s status as an established supplier of high-quality marine equipment along with Andy’s personal market experience will prove to be a significant factor in our expansion plans.”

