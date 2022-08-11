 
Smedley Named President, COO at Deepsea Technologies Inc.

Marcus Smedley (Photo: DTI)

Marcus Smedley has been named president and chief operating officer of Deepsea Technologies, Inc. (DTI). The Houston-based firm engineers and manufactures a wide range of subsea products and equipment used in the offshore oil and gas industry.

Smedley will oversee DTI's Houston operations, including WW Industries and P&M Blasting and Coating.

Smedley's career spans over 34 years in the upstream oil and gas industry. He has an undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from Texas A&M university and an MBA from Southern Methodist University. He brings to DTI  us considerable expertise in engineering, product management, sales, business development and executive management.

