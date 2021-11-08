 
November 8, 2021

Aker Solutions to Deliver Subsea Umbilical for Chevron's J-IC Project Off Australia

Credit: Aker Solutions

Norwegian offshore energy equipment supplier Aker Solutions has won more work at Chevron's Jansz-Io subsea gas compression development, offshore Australia.

After it in July secured a contract to deliver the subsea compression system for the project, Aker Solutions has now won a deal to deliver the dynamic subsea umbilicals for the offshore gas compression development.

Under the contract, Aker Solutions will be responsible for the engineering, design, and manufacturing of a total of about 70 kilometers of dynamic subsea umbilicals. The scope of work includes three subsea compressor umbilicals, two subsea pump umbilicals, as well as ancillary equipment and spares. The umbilicals will provide power from the offshore platform to the subsea compressor and pump modules.

Aker Solutions said the contract was a sizeable one, meaning it is worth NOK 200 million ($23,3 million) and NOK 700 million ($81,7 million).

Chevron sanctioned the $4 billion project in July 2021.

The Jansz–Io gas fields are located within production licenses WA‐36‐L, WA‐39‐L, and WA‐40‐L approximately 200 km off the north‐west coast of Western Australia in water depths of approximately 1,350 meters.

Subsea compression technology will help maintain gas supply from the Jansz-Io field to the three existing LNG trains and gas plant on Barrow Island.

A modification of the existing Gorgon development, J-IC will involve the construction and installation of a 27,000-tonne normally unattended floating Field Control Station (FCS), approximately 6,500 tonnes of subsea compression infrastructure, and a 135km subsea power cable linked to Barrow Island.

Construction and installation activities are estimated to take approximately five years to complete, Chevron said in July.

The Jansz-Io gas field was first discovered in April 2000 and is located around 200 kilometers offshore the north-western coast of Western Australia, at water depths of approximately 1,400 meters. The Jansz-Io field is a part of the Chevron-operated Gorgon project, one of the world's largest natural gas developments.


