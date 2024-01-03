Wednesday, January 3, 2024
 
New Wave Media

January 3, 2024

Aker Solutions to Pilot Subsea Power Distribution System for Floating Wind

Subsea Collector (Credit: Aker Solutions)

Subsea Collector (Credit: Aker Solutions)

Aker Solutions has signed a front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract with the Marine Energy Test Centre (METCentre) in Norway to pilot new subsea power system technology which has the potential to reduce costs and complexity of offshore wind farms.

The project will see Aker Solutions provide new power transmission technology, Subsea Collector, for the METCentre’s offshore wind test area which today consists of two floating offshore wind turbines, located 10km off the southwestern coast of Karmøy, Norway.

The test area will expand to seven floating offshore wind turbines from 2026.

Subsea Collector provides an alternative solution to connect multiple wind turbines electrically in a star configuration instead of the traditional daisy chain pattern, allowing for more flexibility in offshore wind farm architecture and construction.

The design also allows for reduced cable length per turbine and park, as well as less vessel time and installation costs. Initial findings support total cost savings on a 1 GW floating wind farm of up to 10%, according to Aker Solutions.

The main parts of the Subsea Collector is a 66kV wet mate connection system provided by Benestad and subsea switchgear with supervisory control and data acquisition by subsea power and automation alliance partner, ABB.

Installation will be carried out by Windstaller Alliance, an alliance between Aker Solutions, DeepOcean and Solstad Offshore. Aker Solutions will also provide the static export cable to shore.

“Combining Aker Solutions’ vast subsea experience with our partner’s proven control and connection systems, we aim to solve challenges currently facing the offshore wind sector. We hope this project will result in a field proven system that can benefit the industry for many years to come,” said Jo Kjetil Krabbe, executive vice president of Power Solutions at Aker Solutions.

“This pioneering project will contribute to shaping the infrastructure in future large scale floating wind parks. The technology is under development, and the project demonstrates how Norwegian subsea expertise from the oil and gas industry drives innovation forward within floating offshore wind on a global scale,” added CEO of METCentre and Norwegian Offshore Wind, Arvid Nesse.

Related News

(Credit: National Grid)

UK-Denmark 1.4GW Subsea Interconnector Starts Operating

The Viking Link, said to be the world’s longest land and subsea electricity interconnector, became operational and started…

(Credit: Taihan)

Taihan Secures $77.3M Offshore Wind Cabling Contract in South Korea

Taihan Cable & Solution has won a $77.3 million contract for the supply of subsea cables for the 365 MW Yeonggwang Nakwol…

Cable laying vessel Ariadne (Credit: Asso.subsea)

Prysmian Commissions Inter-Array Cable System at French Offshore Wind Farm

Prysmian Group has commissioned the inter-array cable system for the Fécamp offshore wind farm, located in the English Channel…

Map courtesy Seas Geosciences

Survey Work Starts for Trio of Planned Med Floating Wind Farms

Project companies Tyrrhenian, Nurax, Poseidon and Seas Geosciences have joined forces on preliminary investigations for three…

(Image: Halogen Systems)

Halogen Delivers Chlorine Analyzers for Offshore Wind Farms

Chlorine sensors manufacturer Halogen Systems announced it recently shipped its first batch of chlorine analyzers to be installed…

Copyright pixardi/AdobeStock

Three Winners for Japan's 2nd Offshore Wind Power Tender

Japan's industry and land ministries on Wednesday picked three consortia, including one featuring Germany's RWE and its partners…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
The December 2023 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on advances in subsea vehicles and the systems that support them.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Second Cook

● NOAA

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (D)

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news