 
New Wave Media

May 25, 2021

Aker Solutions, Siemens Energy to Deliver HVDC Converter Stations for 1.4GW Wind Farm in UK

Credit: ScottishPower Renewables

Credit: ScottishPower Renewables

Norwegian offshore engineering and construction firm Aker Solutions, in a consortium with Siemens Energy, has signed a contract with ScottishPower Renewables for the supply of the HVDC (high-voltage, direct current) converter stations for the East Anglia THREE offshore wind project in the UK.

The delivery of what Aker Solutions says is "a very large" EPCI scope for East Anglia THREE is subject to the project reaching financial close in 2022.

Aker Solutions defines a ‘very large’ contract as being between NOK 2.0 billion ($241 million) and NOK 3.0 billion ($361.5 million)

East Anglia THREE is the second project to be developed in the East Anglia Zone, following the commissioning of East Anglia ONE in 2020. 

East Anglia THREE is located in the North Sea off the east coast of England and is planned for an installed capacity of up to 1,400 MW, making it one of the world’s largest offshore wind developments

It is part of the overall East Anglia Hub development which includes East Anglia TWO and East Anglia ONE North, with a planned total capacity of up to 3,100 MW. Planning applications for East Anglia ONE North (800 MW) and East Anglia TWO (900 MW) are currently being examined by the UK Planning Inspectorate.

Kjetel Digre, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions, said the contract with ScottishPower Renewables was aligned with Aker Solutions' strategy to grow the company's activities within renewables and low-carbon projects.

Ross Ovens, ScottishPower Renewables’ EA Hub Project Directors said: "This will be our first HVDC link and will help us transfer more wind generation to where it’s needed and support the UK’s ambitions to reach Net Zero. Our East Anglia Hub projects have the potential to deliver more than 7.5 percent of the UK’s 40 GW target for offshore wind generation by 2030 and the world-leading knowledge, experience and capabilities of Aker Solutions and Siemens Energy will help ensure East Anglia THREE fully plays its part. We look forward to working closely together to make this project a success.

Aker Solutions said it would not book order intake at this stage. 

"Order intake is subject to the project reaching financial close in 2022. Aker Solutions’ first step in the scope will be the detailed design engineering, which will be executed by the company’s engineering office in Reading, UK," the company said.

Related News

Credit: James Fisher Renewables

James Fisher Renewables Nets Offshore Wind UXO Survey Gig in France

James Fisher Renewables has been selected by the French transmission grid operator Réseau de Transport d'Electricité (RTE)…

The fiber optic fishing reel system with a live-telemetry fiber optic imaging payload prepared for deployment in deep water over Atlantis Canyon in July 2020. Photo courtesy of Brennan Phillips.

Innovation @ URI: The smallest deep-sea system that can provide a livestream video feed

The answers to many of life's mysteries have been discovered far below the surface of the seas. However, getting to those depths has not been easy.

Jon Landes, President, Subsea, TechnipFMC. Photo courtesy TechnipFMC

Tackling the Energy Transition, the TechnipFMC Way

Jon Landes comes with 25 years’ experience in the energy industry. As President, Subsea, Landes has global responsibility…

Credit: Saitec

Wind-Powered Offshore Drilling Rigs in Canada: Saitec, WESI Get Gov't Funding

The Government of Canada has approved funding for Waterford Energy Services Inc. (WESI) and Saitec Offshore's project designed…

All images courtesy Schmidt Ocean Institute

Subsea Discovery: SOI Releases Images from Study of NW Australian Deep Corals

Scientists circumnavigate and map the seafloor of the entire mesophotic (deep water) zone in Ashmore Reef Marine Park.Scientists…

Credit: Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes to Deliver Subsea Equipment for Petrobras' Campos Basin Fields

Oilfield services company Baker Hughes has won a subsea oilfield equipment contract with the Brazilian oil company Petrobras…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

EquipNet - equipment appraisal

EquipNet is one of the leading appraisers, brokers, and auctioneers in the used equipment industry. Appraisals and sales on used industrial equipment by EquipNet means you are served by a world class appraiser and equipment sales company who has one of the largest…
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Rutgers University Uses Slocum Glider for Ocean Acidification Study

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Hole Watch

● Tidewater Staffing ● Chesapeake, VA, United States

CDL Driver (Class A)

● Tidewater Staffing ● Chesapeake, VA, United States

Delivery Coordinator

● Tidewater Staffing ● Chesapeake, VA, United States

Port & Harbors Director

Mechanic

● Richmond, CA, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2021 - Oceanographic Instrumentation & Sensors

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news