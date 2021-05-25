Aker Solutions, Siemens Energy to Deliver HVDC Converter Stations for 1.4GW Wind Farm in UK

Norwegian offshore engineering and construction firm Aker Solutions, in a consortium with Siemens Energy, has signed a contract with ScottishPower Renewables for the supply of the HVDC (high-voltage, direct current) converter stations for the East Anglia THREE offshore wind project in the UK.

The delivery of what Aker Solutions says is "a very large" EPCI scope for East Anglia THREE is subject to the project reaching financial close in 2022.

Aker Solutions defines a ‘very large’ contract as being between NOK 2.0 billion ($241 million) and NOK 3.0 billion ($361.5 million)

East Anglia THREE is the second project to be developed in the East Anglia Zone, following the commissioning of East Anglia ONE in 2020.

East Anglia THREE is located in the North Sea off the east coast of England and is planned for an installed capacity of up to 1,400 MW, making it one of the world’s largest offshore wind developments

It is part of the overall East Anglia Hub development which includes East Anglia TWO and East Anglia ONE North, with a planned total capacity of up to 3,100 MW. Planning applications for East Anglia ONE North (800 MW) and East Anglia TWO (900 MW) are currently being examined by the UK Planning Inspectorate.

Kjetel Digre, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions, said the contract with ScottishPower Renewables was aligned with Aker Solutions' strategy to grow the company's activities within renewables and low-carbon projects.

Ross Ovens, ScottishPower Renewables’ EA Hub Project Directors said: "This will be our first HVDC link and will help us transfer more wind generation to where it’s needed and support the UK’s ambitions to reach Net Zero. Our East Anglia Hub projects have the potential to deliver more than 7.5 percent of the UK’s 40 GW target for offshore wind generation by 2030 and the world-leading knowledge, experience and capabilities of Aker Solutions and Siemens Energy will help ensure East Anglia THREE fully plays its part. We look forward to working closely together to make this project a success.

Aker Solutions said it would not book order intake at this stage.

"Order intake is subject to the project reaching financial close in 2022. Aker Solutions’ first step in the scope will be the detailed design engineering, which will be executed by the company’s engineering office in Reading, UK," the company said.