 
New Wave Media

June 3, 2025

Sonardyne Awarded Contract to Deliver Monitoring Services for Offshore CCS

© Sonardyne

© Sonardyne

Sonardyne has been selected through a bidding process to deliver baseline environmental monitoring services for the UK’s first offshore carbon capture and storage (CCS) site.

Sonardyne has been contracted by the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP), the developer of the onshore and offshore infrastructure needed to transport carbon dioxide (CO2) from carbon capture projects across Teesside and the Humber—collectively known as the East Coast Cluster—to secure storage under the North Sea. The infrastructure is crucial to achieving net zero in the UK’s most carbon intensive industrial regions.

Sonardyne will provide environmental monitoring, in the form of seabed landers, at key locations above and around the subsurface Endurance site—the saline aquifer located 145km off the coast of Teesside where captured COwill be stored.

Monitoring of the site will begin in the summer of 2026 to provide baseline data for a duration of two years before the transportation and storage of captured CO2 commences. The seabed landers will be equipped with Sonardyne’s Edge data processing application, power management and acoustic through-water communications to enable long-term, remote battery-operated deployment. Each lander will also contain a suite of hardware including Sonardyne’s Origin 600 ADCP, Wavefront’s passive sonar array and multiple third-party sensors. Together, this technology can detect small changes in water chemistry across a wide area, while the data can be harvested, without retrieving the lander, using wireless subsea acoustic communication techniques.

Monitoring is a key activity for offshore CCS developments to verify safe containment of CO2 within the reservoir, provide reassurance to stakeholders and foster public confidence in this greenhouse gas abatement process.

