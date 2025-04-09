 
April 9, 2025

Sonardyne, Echoview Software Collaborate to Enhance ADCPs

L-R. Will Reis, Sales Manager, Sonardyne, Brett Merritt, CEO, Echoview and Mike Palin, Regional Sales Manager (Europe), Echoview with an Origin 65 ADCP. Credit: Sonardyne

Sonardyne, a global leader in underwater technology solutions, announced the addition of the echosounder feature to its Origin acoustic Doppler current profilers (ADCPs), significantly enhancing their ability to collect comprehensive marine environmental data in a single deployment.

This new capability enhances offshore environmental monitoring by enabling simultaneous measurement of water velocities and biological activity, with the echosounder working alongside the ADCP's existing functionality to record detailed insights into marine environments. This data is then brought to life through post processing in Echoview.

The echosounder feature collects detailed backscatter measurements from objects in the water column, including gas bubbles, biological organisms, fish shoals and physical processes such as internal waves and sediment plumes. When combined with the ADCP's water velocity measurements, users gain unprecedented insight into the complete marine environment from a single instrument.

Echoview is an advanced echosounder and sonar data processing software, offering capabilities that range from easy data visualization to sophisticated target detection and analysis. Echoview Software and Sonardyne have worked closely together to ensure that Origin ADCP users can begin processing their echosounder data with Echoview from day one.

The Origin ADCP echosounder and data processing partnership represents Sonardyne's and Echoview Software’s shared commitment to providing advanced solutions for marine environmental monitoring, supporting sustainable offshore developments with comprehensive data collection and analysis tools.

