Sonardyne Group Limited Changes Name to Covelya Group Limited

Sonardyne Group Limited, a family-owned global group of companies comprising Chelsea Technologies, EIVA, Sonardyne, Voyis and Wavefront, announced today that it is rebranding as Covelya Group Limited.

Alongside the name change, the company announced that Simon Partridge will succeed Ralph Rayner as company Chairman with immediate effect. Ralph will remain on the board in a non-executive capacity. The announcement was made by Covelya Group CEO, Stephen Fasham.

“Following the restructuring of the group in 2020, the new name and identity gives us the launchpad from which to develop Covelya with a strong identity, culture and purpose," said Fasham. “Covelya’s role will be to continue supporting all our companies to grow and seek opportunities to add to our capability through internal and external investment, in addition to encouraging cross group collaboration. This will allow us to serve our customers better, amplifying our offer so that we become greater than the sum of our parts in all we do.”