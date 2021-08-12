 
Sonardyne Promotes COO Fasham to CEO

John Ramsden (left) - Stephen Fasham (right)

UK-based offshore technology and survey firm Sonardyne Group has appointed Stephen Fasham as Chief Executive Officer, taking over from John Ramsden who is stepping down from the role ahead of his retirement.

Effective September 1, 2021, Fasham will move from his current role as Chief Operating Officer, with Ramsden remaining on the Board in an advisory capacity.

"John and Stephen have enjoyed a close working partnership since Stephen joined in 2013. They will continue to work together over the coming months, ensuring a seamless transition as Stephen assumes the leadership role," Sonardyne said.

"Stephen brings an extensive background in engineering businesses across a wide range of sectors, combined with knowledge and experience of Sonardyne gained through holding several senior positions across the business, most recently working closely with each of the operating companies in his capacity as Group Chief Operating Officer," the company said.

 

