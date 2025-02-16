Sunday, February 16, 2025
 
Space Norway Launches World's Northernmost Subsea Cable

Source: Space Norway

Space Norway is set to establish new high-speed connection from the Norwegian mainland to Jan Mayen and Svalbard.

Space Norway has signed a contract with SubCom for the full system supply of the Arctic Way Cable System, including survey, design, manufacturing and installation. Scheduled to commence service in 2028, this new system will become a critical asset for transmitting data traffic between the mainland, Jan Mayen, and Svalbard archipelago.

"While establishing new fibre infrastructure, we will continue to utilise the two existing cables to Svalbard as long as they remain functional, serving as a backup for Arctic Way. Although these cables are approaching the end of their 25-year service lifespan, we expect them to remain operational for several years past 2028," said Rune Jensen, Director of Subsea Cable Systems at Space Norway.

The trunk-and-branch, repeatered subsea cable system will have direct shore end landings in Bodø, Norway, Jan Mayen and Longyearbyen, Svalbard. The 2,350-kilometer cable will be situated entirely within the Arctic Circle, between 67-78°N.


