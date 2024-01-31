Thursday, February 1, 2024
 
ROV Specialist FET Names First Ever Energy Transition Chief

Martin Thomson (Credit: FEM)

ROV specialist Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has appointed Martin Thomson as its first ever energy transition business development manager within its subsea business.

Martin Thomson, who will be based at the company’s Aberdeen office, brings with him a wealth of experience in both the subsea and offshore wind sectors as the firm seeks to bolster its influence in the market.

Thomson has previously held senior sales positions at Subsea7, GE Oil & Gas, KCA Deutag and Oerlikon Surface Solutions. He joins FET from Dril-Quip where he was director of sales – Europe and Africa. 

His appointment marks an exciting milestone for FET as it intensifies its commitment to supporting the transition of the energy landscape, particularly in offshore wind energy. Martin will report directly to FET’s Houston headquarters. 

“I am excited to be joining FET at what is a crucial period for the company as it ramps up its business in the offshore wind sector alongside wider expansion within the organisation,” said Thomson.

“With his extensive background and leadership acumen, Martin will be instrumental in fortifying our efforts to amplify our footprint in the offshore wind sector. His strategic vision and dynamic approach will play a pivotal role in harnessing our capabilities to align with the burgeoning demand for renewable energy solutions,” added Ivo Bozukov, FET Vice President of Dynacon & Energy Transition, Subsea Division.

