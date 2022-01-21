 
New Wave Media

January 21, 2022

Peru Oil Spill Declared an Environmental Emergency

(Photo: Directorate of Captaincies and Coast Guards of Peru)

(Photo: Directorate of Captaincies and Coast Guards of Peru)

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo declared an environmental emergency on Thursday as clean-up teams struggled to contain a huge oil spill at the country's biggest refinery, after rogue waves rocked a ship unloading crude there.

The spill, blamed on unusual swells caused by a volcanic eruption thousands of miles away in Tonga on Sunday, has dirtied waters and beaches along Peru's Pacific coast, with dead birds and seals washing up on shore.

"We are at a critical moment in environmental matters," said Castillo, before signing the emergency decree on one of the beaches hit by the spill. "This is the most worrying ecological disaster on the Peruvian coast in recent times."

"We cannot shy away from responsibilities, it is about assuming them, in this case the company that caused this ecological disaster," he added.

A spokeswoman for La Pampilla refinery, owned by Spanish energy firm Repsol, has said the firm was not responsible for the spill and blamed the Peruvian Navy for not issuing a tsunami warning after the Tonga eruption.

Unlike other Pacific countries, Peruvian authorities warned of unusual waves only after the eruption.

Environment Minister Ruben Ramirez has said that some 6,000 barrels of oil were spilled in the incident, which has left oil on 21 beaches.

Peru's Agency for Environmental Assessment and Enforcement (OEFA) said in a statement that as of Thursday the area affected included 1.7 million square meters of land and 1.2 million square meters in the sea.

Repsol said in a statement on Thursday that a team of divers was exploring underwater damage from the spill, and said it had deployed more than 2,500 meters of containment booms and 10 boats to recover oil from the sea.

"We regret not having adequately communicated all our commitments and the actions that have been carried out to address the impact," Repsol said, after facing criticism for its response.


(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Carolina Pulice, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Related News

Image courtesy EIVA

NEW PRODUCT: EIVA Debuts Entry-level Hydrographic Survey Software

EIVA’s new software variant NaviSuite Kuda Core provides advanced hydrographic survey software capabilities at an entry-level price.

Photo Courtesy NOC

NOC Celebrates Raymond Pollard

The National Oceanography Center (NOC) announced the passing of Raymond Pollard, a major contributor to the subject of oceanography.Pollard…

Seismic streamers - Credit: DedMityay/AdobeStock

Shell Seismic Survey Approval Complied with Rules, S.Africa Minister Says

Shell's plan for seismic testing on South Africa's Wild Coast, which critics say threatens dolphins, seals, whales, penguins and other rare sea life…

The 82- foot long S/V Iris tied up at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution dock, moored next to WHOI’s R/V Armstrong. The Iris departed Woods Hole on December 14, and will spend the next two months deploying about 78 Argo floats in the South Atlantic, before finishing its epic voyage back in Brest, France. Credit: Blue Observer

Argo Float Release Via Sailboat Sets Sustainability Mark

NOAA and partners have joined together to launch approximately 100 new Argo floats across the Atlantic Ocean to collect data that supports ocean…

A Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessel (USV) sails in the Gulf of Aqaba off of Jordan's coast, Dec. 12, during exercise Digital Horizon. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command began operationally testing the USV as part of an initiative to integrate new unmanned systems and artificial intelligence into U.S. 5th Fleet operations. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Deandre Dawkins)

NAVCENT Launches Saildrone in Gulf of Aqaba for Exercise Digital Horizon

U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) began operationally testing a new unmanned surface vessel (USV) in the Gulf of Aqaba, Dec.

All images courtesy Dr. George Papalambrou, Assistant Professor, School of Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, National Technical University of Athens

Meet NOUS: An Underwater ‘Artificial Mind’

The establishment of Maritime Protective Areas (MPA) and marine archaeological sites has been an objective of the Ministries…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Innovatum Ltd

SMARTRAK complete cable and pipeline tracking systems for all ferrous-containing products , "dead" or "live". Customized Underwater Cable and Pipeline survey including Personnel, ROV; Towed Sled ; data Processing. UXO survey; Route Clearance; object and wreck location.
The December e-magazine edition of Marine Technology Reporter focuses on the ever-evolving role and capabilities of subsea vehicles.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

NOC: Advancing Autonomous Underwater Vehicles

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2021 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news