Spinrad, Rayner Headline All-Star Speaker Line-Up @ Oi '22

Thought leaders globally from multiple fields of ocean science and technology will gather at Oceanology International’s (Oi) Technical Conference, running at London’s ExCel centre from 15-17 March 2022.

The Technical Conference is a high-level marine science and ocean technology conference that runs across the full three days of the show. Confirmed speakers for Oi 2022 include Claire Jolly, Head of Unit in the Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation at the OECD; Kendra MacDonald, CEO at Canada’s Ocean Supercluster; Victor Vescovo of Insight Equity; Patrick Lahey of Triton Submarines; Andrew Hodgson, Chairman of the Global Underwater Hub; Andy Bar-wise, Principal Geotechnical Engineer at RWE; Professor Ed Hill, CEO at the National Oceanography Centre; Peer Fietzek, Senior Business Development Manager, Ocean Science, at Kongsberg Maritime; and Pawel Michalak, Fugro’s Global Director of Innovation, to name just a few.

Ralph Rayner has been visiting Oi since 1978 and has chaired its conference for more than a decade. He predicts that the threat of climate change and ever stronger calls for a more viable blue econ-omy will make this year’s conference chime with broader interna-tional concerns more than ever before.

“We’ve got some very high-level speakers this year, and as we’re in a time of huge transition in ocean science and technology there will be some searching questions to ask of them. The ocean community must deliver the capability to translate all the new data that rapidly developing technologies are delivering into the information and knowledge needed to support a sustainable ocean economy and help us to address pressing societal challenges such as climate change, energy and food security.

“The Oceanology International 2022 exhibition and conference is your opportunity to gain an understanding of the latest trends in the technology enabling the collection of ocean data and the use of the resulting ocean information and knowledge to help deliver a more sustainable and equitable world.”

The conference keynote speaker is the United States Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere & National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Administrator Dr. Rick Spinrad.

NOAA plays a key role in the United States’ efforts to tackle the climate crisis. This includes helping to grow the New Blue Economy which leverages NOAA’s data and knowledge of the ocean and climate to drive sustainable economic development and deliver world-class data, products and services that inform climate-smart decision-making.

Dr. Spinrad emphasizes the importance of strengthening innovative partnerships to achieve these goals: “The New Blue Economy offers opportunities for equitable and sustainable, climate-smart innovation, economic growth, and expanded partnerships to meet this extraordinary moment. The ocean science and technology community has a key role to play in developing new tools to understand our blue planet, spur sustain-able economic development, and advance environmental stewardship.”

Oi’s Exhibition Director David Ince agrees: “We are delighted that Dr. Spinrad will join us as a keynote speaker. NOAA is a fundamental player in the international ocean science community and will help to map out the future direction for Oceanology International; and I hope our visitors and attendees are excited as I am to hear Dr. Spinrad’s thoughts on the New Blue Economy.”

The Conference kicks off at 10AM on 15th March in the Ocean Futures Theatre with a panel session on ‘The New Blue Economy’ setting the overarching theme for a packed three days of conference sessions.

