MATS Spotlights UK's Future Marine Infrastructure for Its 10th Edition

The future direction of the UK’s marine research infrastructure and how to succeed in taking on solo global ocean challenges are on the keynote billboard for this year’s tenth Marine Autonomy and Technology Showcase (MATS), organizer the National Oceanography Centre (NOC) has announced.

The event will run from November 5-7, 2024, at NOC’s dockside facilities in Southampton, with the NOC operated research vessel RRS James Cook due to be alongside.

Confirmed keynote speakers include NOC CEO Dr John Siddorn, who will outline his vision for NOC, after taking over the reins earlier this year.

He is joined by Dr Katherine Hill, Lead Scientist on NERC’s Future Marine Research Infrastructure (FMRI) program, who will focus on work done so far exploring marine science aspirations for 2040, to guide future investment in the UK’s Marine Research Infrastructure.

They will be joined by Conrad Humphreys, who will bring his unique inspirational insight as British yachtsman, business owner, adventurer and explorer, including being the youngest entrant in the Whitbread Round the World Yacht Race (now Volvo Ocean Race) and sailing solo in the Vendée Globe.

Alongside the keynotes, MATS technical sessions will tackle critical themes on marine autonomy including the blue economy, robotics and remote data, artificial intelligence and next generation autonomous platforms while visitors will have the chance to meet a wide range of companies and organizations in the exhibition area.

"We are incredibly proud to be hosting our 10th Marine Autonomous Technology Showcase. The focus on the future of the UK’s marine research infrastructure is vital, and we’re excited to bring together such a remarkable lineup of speakers and sessions.

“It’s an opportunity to not only reflect on where we are now but also to look ahead and explore the innovations that will shape the future of ocean research,” added Mark Hamson, NOC Innovation Centre manager.

“I’m looking forward to sharing our insights so far as part of our consultation on shaping future marine infrastructure and opportunities for strengthened partnerships with industry. At its core, FMRI is focused on maximizing information value for investment in marine research infrastructure by bringing observations and digital tools together in new and innovative ways.

“This brings both challenges and opportunities. There is no single ideal solution. However, we have an opportunity to consider the niche roles of different technologies in our observation toolkit. How do uncrewed surface vessels work in complement with satellites? How are sensors developed complementary to model parameterization? How to we bring the combined toolkit together to drive integration and maximize impact?,” added Katherine Hill.

In addition to the keynotes and technical sessions, MATS includes a drinks reception sponsored by the NOC Innovation Centre on November 5, 2024, and an evening social event sponsored by Exail on Nobember 6.