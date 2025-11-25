STAPEM Ops for Sonardyne’s Precise Positioning System

France-based STAPEM Group has chosen Sonardyne’s Ranger 2 Ultra-Short BaseLine (USBL) technology as the permanent solution for one of its flagship offshore support vessels, the STAPEM Boreale.

Operating in one of STAPEM Group’s key regions, Angola, the vessel is now equipped with a Ranger 2 GyroUSBL 7000 system, an all-in-one, high-performance USBL system for precise positioning performance, previously used on a hire basis.

Ranger 2 GyroUSBL 7000 is optimized for ultra-deepwater operations and, like all Ranger 2 GyroUSBL systems, includes a single, pre-calibrated transceiver head. Its integrated attitude and heading reference system (AHRS) / inertial navigation system (INS), eliminates mechanical alignment errors, making it easy to deploy and increases tracking precision.

Onboard the 2024-delivered STAPEM Boreale, it will support remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, including inspection, survey and intervention work, by Film-Ocean – a STAPEM Group company.

The investment reflects STAPEM Group’s wider strategy of continuously upgrading its subsea technology portfolio. This includes already having equipped the 59.5 m-long vessel with an SMD Atom work class ROV, fitted with Sonardyne combined solid state AHRS and Syrinx Doppler velocity log (DVL) and a Wideband Sub Mini 6+ (WSM 6+) transponder.

“The STAPEM Boreale embodies our vision to continuously invest in the future of subsea operations.

“By combining advanced positioning solutions like the Ranger 2 GyroUSBL system, with our new Atom work-class ROV, we strengthen our capacity to deliver safe, efficient and cost-effective subsea services for our clients in West Africa,” said Jean-Marc Gerber, CEO of STAPEM Group.