 
New Wave Media

October 23, 2020

Stealthy Submarine Concept Unveiled

(Image: Naval Group)

(Image: Naval Group)

Naval Group has unveiled its new SMX 31 E submarine concept, integrating the latest digital technologies for reinforced operational efficiency and improved versatility. Stealthier thanks to her biomimetic covering, the ship also benefits from an unmatched electrical energy storage capacity and a new propulsion concept.

The new sub is designed to deliver upon Naval Group's long-term vision. The French-based company said its naval architects considered operational needs expressed by its customers seeking to invest in systems that will remain technologically superior over the 30 to 40 years of ships’ lifecycles.

On the horizon of 2040, in a context of permanent surveillance of oceans, navies will have to navigate in increasingly complex environments. The objectives for submariners will be to operate freely, to share information safely and to be able to act firmly and swiftly, Naval Group expects.

With these considerations in mind, the SMX31E has been engineered as a stealthier, more autonomous and flexible solution intended to serve as a smart naval force to gain superiority in underwater battlefields of the future, Naval Group explained.

Two key intended advantages of the new design include improved stealthiness and endurance. The SMX31E's biomimetic shape and the skin material making it stealthier against active sonar emissions, while high energy capacities and efficient energy management system allow the crew to be submerged for months.

Using advanced artificial intelligence technology, this submarine offers maximal connectivity to interact with the rest of the fleet in a distributed underwater network. This new IT design enables the crew to collect and process data efficiently with remote sensors allowing them to master underwater tactical situation.

Technical characteristics of the SMX 31 E
·         Submerged displacement: 3 200 tonnes
·         Length: 80 metres
·         Armament: 24 heavy-weight weapons (naval cruise missiles, F21 torpedoes, anti-ship missiles)
·         Up to 6 UUV (533mm) + 2 XLUUV
·         Special Forces dedicated facilities (trunks, storage rooms, vehicle and weapons, grouping areas…)
·         Two rim driven electric propulsion motors
·         Crew: 15 crew members + 12 to 20 pax
·         Submerged mission: > 40 days at speed of 8 kts.

Email

Related News

Recovery of Autosub 6000 following BioCam dive. Image: Sonardyne

Seabed Imaging Re-imagined

A project to address the twin challenge of covering large areas of seabed at high resolution, while also processing the gathered…

Image: DOE, NOAA

DOE, NOAA Challenge Innovators to Integrate Renewable Energy, Ocean Obs

The U.S. Department of Energy and NOAA announced the opening of the DEVELOP Competition within the Ocean Observing Prize…

Scientists view canyon data in the NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer control room. Image courtesy of NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research. (Image: NOAA)

New NOAA Manual to Inform Deepwater Exploration Mapping

The NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration (OER) has released the NOAA OER Deepwater Exploration Mapping Procedures Manual to describe…

Klein partnered with Seafloor Systems, Inc. to integrate the Klein MAX View 600 gap-filling side scan sonar system with their large-format, wave adaptive HydroCat-180 USV. Photo courtesy MIND Technology

MIND Tech, Klein Complete Naval Exercise

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) and its Klein Marine Systems subsidiary completed a live Advanced Naval Technology Exercise…

Photo Courtesy: Mayflower Autonomous Ship project/Valeport

Valeport onboard Mayflower Autonomous Ship project

The Mayflower Autonomous Ship which is set to self-navigate across the Atlantic autonomously in Spring 2021, will be fitted…

The Riptide UUV-12. Photo: BAE Systems

Vehicle Launch: Riptide UUV-12 takes BAE Systems into Medium UUV Sector

BAE Systems unveiled the newest addition to its unmanned undersea vehicle (UUV) portfolio, the RiptideTM UUV-12, a 12-inch…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

DNV GL - Software

DNV GL is now the world's largest ship and offshore classification society, the leading technical advisor to the global oil and gas industry, and a leading expert for the energy value chain including renewables and energy efficiency. DNV GL is the world-leading provider of software for a safer…

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Engineer

● Scienco/FAST

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Oct 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news