Australian Antarctic Program Appoints Chief Scientist

The Australian Antarctic Program has appointed Professor Nerilie Abram from the Australian National University as its new Chief Scientist.

Abram is a professor of climate science and was elected as a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Science in 2024.

“I’m incredibly excited and honoured to be taking up the role of Chief Scientist of the AAD,” Abram said. “Antarctica is such a special place, and the science that the Australian Antarctic Program does is critical for protecting Antarctica, and for preparing Australia and the world for how changes in Antarctica will affect us all.”

Abram has extensive experience as a climate and Antarctic scientist, most recently taking part in the Denman Terrestrial Campaign.

She is a former Chair of the Academy of Science National Committee on Antarctic Research, where she served as Australia’s delegate to the Scientific Committee for Antarctic Research (SCAR) and on Australia’s Antarctic Science Council.

“It is great to be coming into this role with a new and ambitious decadal science strategy,” she said.

“One of my first priorities will be to work with the community to develop the plans for how we will implement this strategy within the AAD, and through bringing together the expertise that we have across the whole of the Australian Antarctic science community.”

Abram said she is taking up the role of Chief Scientist at an incredibly exciting time for Australian Antarctic science. “Major investments in Australia’s new icebreaker, RSV Nuyina, the Million Year Ice Core traverse and our national climate modelling capabilities are opening up research possibilities that we haven’t seen before,” she said.

“The way that the Australian Antarctic science community has come together around major campaign-style research priorities offers a new way of tackling really big and important science problems.”

The Head of the Australian Antarctic Division, Emma Campbell, said Professor Abram will be a welcome addition to the Science branch of the Division.

“Professor Abram will be playing a key role in what will be a crucial time for Antarctic and Southern Ocean science,” she said. “We are planning the first environmental management voyage to Heard Island and McDonald Islands in over 20 years, which will have a significant Southern Ocean and sub-Antarctic science component.

“We are also making excellent progress in the Million Year Ice Core campaign, as we chase the longest ice core climate record in history. And the monitoring work done by our seabird teams will be crucial as we prepare for the arrival of avian influenza.”

Abram will take up the Chief Scientist posting in August.





