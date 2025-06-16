 
New Wave Media

June 16, 2025

Australian Antarctic Program Appoints Chief Scientist

Credit: Nerilie Abram / AAD

Credit: Nerilie Abram / AAD

The Australian Antarctic Program has appointed Professor Nerilie Abram from the Australian National University as its new Chief Scientist.
Abram is a professor of climate science and was elected as a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Science in 2024.

“I’m incredibly excited and honoured to be taking up the role of Chief Scientist of the AAD,” Abram said. “Antarctica is such a special place, and the science that the Australian Antarctic Program does is critical for protecting Antarctica, and for preparing Australia and the world for how changes in Antarctica will affect us all.”

Abram has extensive experience as a climate and Antarctic scientist, most recently taking part in the Denman Terrestrial Campaign.

She is a former Chair of the Academy of Science National Committee on Antarctic Research, where she served as Australia’s delegate to the Scientific Committee for Antarctic Research (SCAR) and on Australia’s Antarctic Science Council.

“It is great to be coming into this role with a new and ambitious decadal science strategy,” she said.

“One of my first priorities will be to work with the community to develop the plans for how we will implement this strategy within the AAD, and through bringing together the expertise that we have across the whole of the Australian Antarctic science community.”

Abram said she is taking up the role of Chief Scientist at an incredibly exciting time for Australian Antarctic science. “Major investments in Australia’s new icebreaker, RSV Nuyina, the Million Year Ice Core traverse and our national climate modelling capabilities are opening up research possibilities that we haven’t seen before,” she said.

“The way that the Australian Antarctic science community has come together around major campaign-style research priorities offers a new way of tackling really big and important science problems.”

The Head of the Australian Antarctic Division, Emma Campbell, said Professor Abram will be a welcome addition to the Science branch of the Division.

“Professor Abram will be playing a key role in what will be a crucial time for Antarctic and Southern Ocean science,” she said. “We are planning the first environmental management voyage to Heard Island and McDonald Islands in over 20 years, which will have a significant Southern Ocean and sub-Antarctic science component.

“We are also making excellent progress in the Million Year Ice Core campaign, as we chase the longest ice core climate record in history. And the monitoring work done by our seabird teams will be crucial as we prepare for the arrival of avian influenza.”

Abram will take up the Chief Scientist posting in August.


Related News

Image: Crystle Wee / AIMS

Portable Coral Restoration System Tested in the Maldives

A portable reef aquaculture system designed by scientists from the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) to aid coral…

UK to Invest 200m Pounds in North Sea Carbon Capture Project

Britain will invest 200 million pounds ($272 million) in the Acorn carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Scotland, the government said on Thursd

© WHOI

WHOI Presents Centennial Medal to His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) presented His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco with its inaugural series Centennial Medal…

Members of 1 Canadian Ranger Patrol Group and Sergeant Andrew Deutsch of the CH-147F Chinook crew loading a snowmobile to prior to takeoff to the Ski Landing Area (SLA) camp as part of Operation NANOOK-NUNALIVUT in Inuvik NWT. Credit: Corporal Jacob Hanlon, Canadian Forces Photo

Coming in from the Cold: Canadian Arctic Security Takes Center Stage

More than 75% of Canada’s world-leading coastline (upwards of 150,000 miles or 240,000 kilometers) is Arctic, along with roughly 40% of the land.

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro, Ocean Visions Team Up for Ocean-Based Carbon Removal Tech

Fugro has been selected by nonprofit organization Ocean Visions to lead the development of a standardized environmental impact…

Source: YouTube

UK's Prince William Calls for Urgent Action to Protect Oceans

Britain's Prince William on Sunday called on world leaders and businesses to take urgent action to protect the planet's oceans…

Featured Companies

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Build a Weather Station Tailored to Your Application
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news