Saturday, September 10, 2022
 
New Wave Media

September 8, 2022

Steve Thur Named Director of NOAA Research

Steve Thur, Ph.D. Credit: NOAA

Steve Thur, Ph.D. Credit: NOAA

Steve Thur, Ph.D., a nationally recognized leader in coastal science and management, has been appointed by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo as the assistant administrator for Oceanic and Atmospheric Research (NOAA Research). In this capacity, Thur will serve as director of NOAA’s office primarily responsible for foundational research that is key to understanding our weather, climate and marine ecosystems. Thur will transition into the role in early October.

Thur comes to NOAA Research following nearly two decades at NOAA’s National Ocean Service, where he most recently served as the director of NOAA’s National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science (NCCOS). At NCCOS, Thur was responsible for overseeing the work of approximately 260 staff and the operations of four marine laboratories, with an annual budget of approximately $87 million focused on priority research areas of marine spatial ecology, environmental stressors and their impacts, change along our coasts and social science.

“A cornerstone of Steve’s career at NOAA is connecting the many important ways healthy coastal environments support vibrant communities and economies,” said Rick Spinrad, Ph.D., NOAA administrator. “His scientific perspective and record of action on diversity, equity, justice and inclusion will be crucial as we work together to build climate resilient communities across the country.”

Thur also served as acting director and deputy director of NCCOS from 2013–2017. Prior to NCCOS, he was the coordinator of NOAA’s Coral Reef Conservation Program, where he oversaw the development of the National Coral Reef Monitoring Program, the first nationwide effort to integrate physical, biological and human community monitoring. In this role, he served as the co-chair of the steering committee for the interagency U.S. Coral Reef Task Force. His first role with NOAA was as an economist with NOAA’s Office of Response and Restoration, where he worked on assessing damages to natural resources following oil spills, vessel groundings and chemical releases into the marine environment.

“Throughout my career I have partnered with NOAA Research labs and programs to address some of the most pressing challenges along our coasts, and I have been impressed with the ingenuity and passion of the staff,” said Thur. “With the impacts of climate change being felt across our country, the need for the credible and timely science provided by NOAA Research has never been greater. I am excited and humbled to be joining these dedicated professionals in service to the American public through science.”

Thur received a Ph.D. in marine policy from the University of Delaware’s Graduate College of Marine Studies. He holds bachelor’s degrees in biology and economics from St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

With a workforce of 2,280 employees and affiliates, and 10 laboratories across the country, NOAA Research provides the science and research foundation to better understand our planet. Working in partnership with other NOAA offices and a variety of partners — including cooperative institutes at universities throughout the country — NOAA Research enables more accurate weather forecasts, earlier warnings for natural disasters and a comprehensive understanding of natural resources — helping policy-makers and the public make informed decisions.

Related News

(Photo: U.S Navy)

Iran Caught Trying to Capture US Navy Sea Drone

The U.S. Navy said it thwarted an Iranian attempt to capture one if its unmanned surface vessels (USV) in the Arabian Gulf.While…

(Photo: NYK)

New Wood Chip Carrier Will Collect Ocean Microplastics

A newly built wood chip carrier vessel recently delivered to Japanese shipping company NYK is equipped to collect ocean microplatics…

(Photo: CMA CGM)

New Buoys Aim to Help Protect Whales from Ship Strikes

A network of acoustic monitoring buoys aims to help protect North Atlantic right whales—one of the world’s most critically…

Credit: Bangor University

Oceanographers Call for Study on Impact of Floating Wind on Shelf Seas Mixing and Marine Life

While floating wind farms are seen as the next big thing in the renewable energy industry as they can be installed further…

Credit: Saltwater Stone

'True ROV Autonomy for EOD Robotics' - Greensea Systems, Seebyte Team Up

Greensea Systems and Seebyte, two companies specializing in ROV software, have partnered up, citing growing demand for "true…

Nancy Rabalais records data during a cruise aboard the R/V Pelican in the Gulf of Mexico to study hypoxia. (Photo: LUMCON)

Below-average Gulf of Mexico ‘Dead Zone’ Measured

This year’s Gulf of Mexico “dead zone”— an area of low to no oxygen that can kill fish and marine life — is approximately 3…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Maritime Part

Supply of Marine Machinery, Equipments & Spares
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

Innovative New Products & Solutions

Inside the new UK Center for Seabed Mapping

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Regional Operations Manager - Caribbean

1st Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician IAT - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news