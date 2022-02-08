 
New Wave Media

February 8, 2022

Stradling Joins Furuno USA

Andrew Stradling (Photo: Furuno USA)

Andrew Stradling (Photo: Furuno USA)

Marine electronics company Furuno USA announced it recently hired Andrew Stradling as technical applications manager.

Based in Seattle, Stradling will work alongside longtime Furuno USA representatives Alan Terry and Jon Closson for the overall promotion and sales of Furuno commercial fishery solutions in the Americas. In addition to managing Furuno’s specialty hydroacoustics product line, Stradling will contribute to the training of Furuno personnel, Furuno USA dealer personnel, and customers alike. Stradling will be also responsible for the troubleshooting and repair of these products in the field.

Stradling graduated from ITT Technical Institute with an Associate of Applied Science degree in electrical engineering and has spent virtually his entire career in marine electronics. He has been a sales and service manager for both Simrad/Kongsberg Fisheries and Kongsberg Underwater Technologies with a specialty in high-end fisheries and survey hydroacoustics. Stradling is an expert on omnidirectional sonar as well as multibeam echosounder technology, and has presented internationally on these topics. Previously, he served as the international field service manager for Marport Americas.

“We’re thrilled to have Andrew join our team,” said Matt Wood, National Sales Manager for Furuno USA. “With his technical background and many years of hands-on experience, Andrew is going to be a tremendous asset for our customers and our technical dealers in the field.”

Furuno USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Furuno Electric Company of Nishinomiya, Japan. With two offices in the USA, a subsidiary company in Panama, and hundreds of dealers and resellers, Furuno USA is the exclusive distributor and service center for Furuno products throughout the Americas.

Related News

“Oi will be our first chance for a long time for a proper get-together with the industry. As we’re now also in our 50th year in business, we’re especially looking forward to welcoming clients and industry contacts, past and present, on to our stand (F300) to help celebrate this incredible milestone,” said Aidan Thorn, Sonardyne Business Development Manager for Marine Robotics. Image courtesy Sonardyne

Oi '22 Gains Traction for Live Exhibition in March

The organizers of Oceanology International (Oi), RX Global, have confirmed that the Oi 2022 event (ExCel London, March 15…

Michael Sonnenberg (Photo: Phoenix International Holdings, Inc.)

Phoenix Hires Sonnenberg as Norfolk GM

Subsea marine services company Phoenix International Holdings, Inc. announced that Michael Sonnenberg has joined the company…

VIDEO Interview: OI ’22 is a ‘Go’ for in-person Event in London

The Oceanology International exhibition and conference returns to ExCel London in March 2022Oceanology International (Oi)…

Figure 1: Satellite ocean color image of Ring Sylvia and the NBC Retroflection on 18 January 2022. Image courtesy Woods Hole Group

First North Brazil Current Ring of 2022 Forms Offshore Suriname and French Guiana

Woods Hole Group’s (WHG) EddyWatch team monitors and reports on Ring Sylvia*, the first North Brazil Current (NBC) ring to…

© Jeremy Bishop / Adobe Stock

What is the Value of a Wave?

How changes to our coastline could wipe out surfing’s benefitsBefore COVID-19, global surf tourism spending was estimated…

Copyright Romolo Tavani/AdobeStock

Opinion: Let's Get the Plastic Out of Our Lives (& Waterways)

A confession. I'm part of a very big problem that's easy to ignore. Last year, I contributed the U.S. average-per-person…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

dotOcean

dotOcean offers innovative measurement instruments and rapid development services to the maritime and offshore industry. Today, these instruments are used by major European ports and the dredging industry. Most of their instruments (e.g. the GraviProbe and DensX)…
The December e-magazine edition of Marine Technology Reporter focuses on the ever-evolving role and capabilities of subsea vehicles.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

QYSEA + Water Linked: Mini DVL Makes a Big Impression on Small ROVs

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

ETO

● ASM Maritime

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Officer

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news