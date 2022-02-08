Stradling Joins Furuno USA

Marine electronics company Furuno USA announced it recently hired Andrew Stradling as technical applications manager.

Based in Seattle, Stradling will work alongside longtime Furuno USA representatives Alan Terry and Jon Closson for the overall promotion and sales of Furuno commercial fishery solutions in the Americas. In addition to managing Furuno’s specialty hydroacoustics product line, Stradling will contribute to the training of Furuno personnel, Furuno USA dealer personnel, and customers alike. Stradling will be also responsible for the troubleshooting and repair of these products in the field.

Stradling graduated from ITT Technical Institute with an Associate of Applied Science degree in electrical engineering and has spent virtually his entire career in marine electronics. He has been a sales and service manager for both Simrad/Kongsberg Fisheries and Kongsberg Underwater Technologies with a specialty in high-end fisheries and survey hydroacoustics. Stradling is an expert on omnidirectional sonar as well as multibeam echosounder technology, and has presented internationally on these topics. Previously, he served as the international field service manager for Marport Americas.

“We’re thrilled to have Andrew join our team,” said Matt Wood, National Sales Manager for Furuno USA. “With his technical background and many years of hands-on experience, Andrew is going to be a tremendous asset for our customers and our technical dealers in the field.”

Furuno USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Furuno Electric Company of Nishinomiya, Japan. With two offices in the USA, a subsidiary company in Panama, and hundreds of dealers and resellers, Furuno USA is the exclusive distributor and service center for Furuno products throughout the Americas.