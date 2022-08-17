 
August 17, 2022

FMD, DECK Strike Deal to Co-Develop 'Intelligent' LARS

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management (Arcline), is expanding its capabilities to serve unmanned marine vehicles (UXV) through a licensing agreement with DECK Marine Systems (DECK), a developer of systems to deploy and recover vessels and sensors. 

Through the agreement, FMD and DECK will co-develop an intelligent launch and recovery system (LARS) for use with UXVs, and FMD will have an exclusive license to sell and service DECK’s LARS, instrument deployment units (IDUs) and winches for the U.S., Canada, Australia and UK government markets.

“As the Navy develops and tests more unmanned vehicle technologies, FMD remains committed to providing the capabilities and support necessary for expanding the reach and scope of our fleet,” said Jay McFadyen, FMD’s Chief Commercial Officer. “The expanded capabilities offered through our licensing agreement with DECK Marine Systems, combined with our existing products and services from our Welin Lambie business unit, strengthens our ability to help propel U.S. maritime defense into the future.”

Through this agreement, DECK will have access to FMD’s global network of field service technicians, along with a wide range of marine technologies, OEM products and turnkey services through the defense contractor’s six strategically located service centers. DECK will also leverage FMD’s customer-focused Regional Account Managers to expand its presence among marine defense customers.

