Wednesday, December 31, 2025
 
New Wave Media

December 30, 2025

Fincantieri's WASS Snags Torpedo Deal

Copyright alexyz3d/AdobeStock

Copyright alexyz3d/AdobeStock

Fincantieri’s underwater systems subsidiary WASS has secured its largest contract to date, winning an order from the Indian Navy to supply Black Shark Advanced (BSA) heavyweight torpedoes for the service’s Scorpène-class submarine fleet.

“This agreement represents a strategically important step for Fincantieri in India,” said Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and General Manager of Fincantieri, noting the country’s growing role as a global naval hub and a key player in maritime security.

The contract, valued at more than €200 million, covers the supply of BSA torpedoes for six Scorpène-class submarines currently in service with the Indian Navy. Deliveries are scheduled between 2028 and 2030, with production to be carried out at WASS’s facility in Livorno, Italy, which serves as a national center of excellence for underwater systems. The award comes as WASS marks its 150th anniversary.

The Black Shark Advanced torpedo is already in operational service with the Italian Navy and six other international navies, and is positioned by the company as a benchmark solution in the heavyweight torpedo segment, combining advanced operational capabilities with high reliability and competitive life-cycle costs.

Beyond the torpedoes themselves, the contract also includes the supply of launch systems for the Scorpène-class submarines, along with maintenance equipment and spare parts, providing an integrated support package to the Indian Navy.

For Fincantieri, the deal strengthens its footprint in India, a market the group has identified as a strategic priority for long-term growth. The company sees the agreement as a platform to deepen industrial cooperation and pursue additional opportunities in the Indian naval and subsea defense sector.


Related News

Source: Recycllux

AI Helps Cleaning Up of Marine Pollution

Romanian start-up Recycllux is using AI to help communities detect, collect and recycle marine plastic waste.With support from BlueInvest…

The HoverAir Aqua. Credit: HOVERAir

Hybrid Theory: Multi-Domain Unmanned Systems are Blurring Maritime Boundaries

[2031: Somewhere in the Luzon Strait] Under cover of darkness, an elite team of Navy SEALs reaches an uninhabited island and moves inland.

Source: social media

Ukraine Says Underwater Drones Hit Submarine, Russia Denies Damage

Ukraine said on Monday it hit and disabled a Russian missile-carrying submarine docked at a Black Sea naval base using underwater…

© Schmidt Sciences

Schmidt Sciences Awards $11m for AI in Humanities Research

Schmidt Sciences has awarded $11 million for up to 23 teams of researchers around the world to develop and apply artificial…

Featured Companies

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news