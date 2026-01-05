 
January 5, 2026

Exail Receives Order for Several Hundred Mine Neutralization Drones

Source: Exail

Exail has received an order for several hundred K-STER mine neutralization drones, destined for several navies. The new order, worth around €40 million ($47 million), is the second largest order for K-STER drones ever recorded, just after the €60 million order received in 2024.

The K-STER drones are used in the last phase of a mission to neutralize the underwater threats previously identified by the other drones of the UMIS demining system. They are “consumable” drones that are destroyed when the mine is neutralized.

Exail now has a backlog of more than 1,000 autonomous drones and the capacity to produce them in the coming years. Production of the K-STERS will be carried out at the Ostend site (Belgium), which is now fully operational to support the ramp-up of major MCM modernization programs.

