 
New Wave Media

May 20, 2020

Strong Indonesia Subsea Quake Causes Panic, No Tsunami Risk

© Edgaras / Adobe Stock

© Edgaras / Adobe Stock

A powerful earthquake struck eastern Indonesia on May 6, causing some residents to flee their homes, but there were no immediate reports of damage and the country’s meteorology agency ruled out the risk of a tsunami.

The magnitude 6.9 quake struck in the Banda Sea, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, and was at a depth of 117 km (73 miles). The U.S. Geological Survey gave a preliminary magnitude of 6.8.

The earthquake was not capable of generating a tsunami affecting the Indian Ocean region, the Indonesia Tsunami Service Provider said.

A resident on the island of Kisar in Maluku province said they felt the earthquake for a few minutes and said people ran out of the houses in panic.

“People were asleep, we screamed. People ran because of the quake, beds shook,” said Oce Karmomyana, who said there had been no damage.

Indonesia is situated on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, which is frequently hit by earthquakes that are sometimes accompanied by tsunamis.

The most devastating in recent Indonesian history was on Dec. 26 in 2004, when a magnitude 9.5 quake triggered a massive tsunami that killed around 226,000 people along the shorelines of the Indian Ocean, including more than 126,000 in Indonesia.

In 2018, a tsunami hit the city of Palu in Sulawesi island, killing thousands.


(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya, Shubham Kalia and Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Editing by Alison Williams and Ed Davies)

Eastern IndonesiaIndian OceanIndonesia
Email

Related News

Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII

One-on-One with Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII

Hydroid, a familiar name in the Unmanned Underwater System defense market, was bought this year by Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII).

THyPSO - Image by HydroWing

HydroWing, Tocardo Working on Tidal-Energy-to-Hydrogen Project

UK-based HydroWing and Dutch tidal energy developer Tocardo are working on a solution that will convert tidal energy into hydrogen…

Simplified graphic showing how seafloor currents create microplastics hotspots in the deep-sea. Image Courtesy NOCS

SCIENCE: Seafloor Microplastic Hotspots Controlled by Deep-sea Currents

New research has revealed the highest levels of microplastic yet recorded on the seafloor, with up to 1.9 million pieces…

Image Credit: Deme Offshore

Early Works Start for First Taiwan-built Offshore Installation Vessel

CDWE, a joint venture company between Taiwanese company CSBC and Belgian offshore contractor DEME, has initiated the early…

Image Credit: Queen’s University Belfast

Microplastic Impairs Hermit Crabs' Shell Selection Ability

New research from Queen’s University Belfast and Liverpool John Moores University reveals how the microplastic pollution…

(Image: BMT)

BMT Unveils Hull-form for Autonomous Operations

Engineering firm BMT has unveiled a new hull-form specifically designed for long range autonomous operations. The Pentamaran…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Knudsen Engineering

Recognized for innovation, high performance products and dedicated customer support, Knudsen manufactures single beam echosounders used in numerous applications including survey, navigation, dredging, sub-bottom profiling and ocean research.
Sponsored

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news