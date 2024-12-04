Thursday, December 5, 2024
 
New Wave Media

December 4, 2024

Study to Explore Impact of Floating Offshore Wind Farms on Ocean Life

Source: University of Plymouth

Source: University of Plymouth

Scientists from the University of Plymouth, Heriot-Watt University and the Marine Biological Association are leading a new project exploring the consequences of floating offshore wind farms on ocean life.

The FRONTLINE project will employ AUVs, satellite remote sensing, digital video aerial surveys and seabird and fisheries tracking to investigate how the rapid expansion of these wind farms and climate warming is likely to affect oceanographic processes and marine life.

The study will gather data from the Celtic Sea, identified by the UK Government as a prime location for accelerating offshore wind infrastructure.

AUVs will be used to investigate key ecosystem drivers, from physical ocean features such as fronts to biological hotspots like plankton blooms and foraging fish at the bottom of the ocean food web.

Leveraging NERC’s Autosub Long Range 1500 will be used due to its ability to operate in strong tidal flows for weeks at a time.

Professor Stephen Votier, expert in Seabird Ecology at the Lyell Centre, Heriot-Watt’s Global Research Institute for Earth and Marine Sciences, is leading the project. He said: “Floating offshore wind farms have the potential to accelerate global net zero targets however less is known about the ecological consequences, from ocean physics to biodiversity. By focusing our team’s expertise on ocean fronts, which play a vital role in driving marine productivity and climate cycling, the FRONTLINE project will improve understanding of how physical structures could affect plankton and forage fish dynamics, with knock-on effects on marine predators and commercial fisheries.”

Related News

(Credit: Red7Marine)

Red7Marine Assists N-Sea with OW Export Cable Repair in Irish sea

Marine construction contractor Red7Marine has supported subsea solutions specialist N-Sea Group in a critical export cable…

Photo by Heather McFarland courtesy of University of Alaska Fairbanks

The Power of Scientific Collaboration is Perennial

This week at Marine Technology News...American physicist John Bardeen, the only person to be awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics twice…

Copyright Photocreo Bednarek/AdobeStock

Using Ocean Robots to Dive into Offshore Wind Farm Wake Effects

When gazing out to sea from the shoreline from many parts of the UK today you’re increasingly likely to see offshore wind…

Overall Winner of the Teledyne Marine photo contest: Image by Rita Novo, VLIZ - Flanders Marine Institute, taken in the Belgian Part of the North Sea (BPNS), 2023 / Image courtesy Teledyne Marine

... And the Winner is ...

The 2024 Teledyne Marine Photo Contest Winners Teledyne Marine announced the winners of its 2024 Teledyne Marine Photo Contest…

© Peter Hermes Furian / Adobe Stock

Sabotage: Two Undersea Cables Cut in Baltic Sea

Two undersea fibre-optic communications cables in the Baltic Sea, including one linking Finland and Germany, were severed…

© zentilia / Adobe Stock

UK Approves Five Subsea Power Cable Projects

UK energy regulator Ofgem on Tuesday approved five new undersea energy links which it said would further harness the vast potential of North Sea wind

Featured Companies

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Far Rockaway Community ‘RISES’ to Occasion
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Oiler

● NOAA

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news