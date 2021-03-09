US Navy Submarine New Jersey Reaches Pressure Hull Complete Milestone

Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (HII) said Tuesday its Newport News Shipbuilding division has achieved a milestone in the construction of the submarine New Jersey (SSN 796).

The company reached pressure hull complete on February 10, meaning that all of its hull sections were joined to form a single, watertight unit. This is the latest major milestone before the submarine is christened and floated off.

“Achieving this milestone is especially significant as it continues to prove our teams can safely perform at a high level in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jason Ward, vice president of Virginia-class submarine construction. “The successful execution of this event demonstrates our culture of trust, accountability and strict adherence to standards, which is paramount in our building warships for our Navy customer.”

New Jersey is the 23rd Virginia-class fast attack submarine. Construction began in March 2016 and is about 72% complete. The boat is scheduled for delivery to the U.S. Navy in 2022.