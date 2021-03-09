 
March 9, 2021

US Navy Submarine New Jersey Reaches Pressure Hull Complete Milestone

The Virginia-class submarine New Jersey (SSN 796) reached pressure hull complete in February 2021. The construction milestone signifies that all of the submarine’s hull sections have been joined to form a single, watertight unit. The boat is currently 72% complete. (Photo: Matt Hildreth / HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (HII) said Tuesday its Newport News Shipbuilding division has achieved a milestone in the construction of the submarine New Jersey (SSN 796).

The company reached pressure hull complete on February 10, meaning that all of its hull sections were joined to form a single, watertight unit. This is the latest major milestone before the submarine is christened and floated off.

“Achieving this milestone is especially significant as it continues to prove our teams can safely perform at a high level in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jason Ward, vice president of Virginia-class submarine construction. “The successful execution of this event demonstrates our culture of trust, accountability and strict adherence to standards, which is paramount in our building warships for our Navy customer.”

New Jersey is the 23rd Virginia-class fast attack submarine. Construction began in March 2016 and is about 72% complete. The boat is scheduled for delivery to the U.S. Navy in 2022.

Senior Chief Mineman Abraham Garcia (left) and Aerographer's Mate 1st Class Joshua Gaskill, members of the Knifefish Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (UUV) test team, man tending lines during crane operations as part of an operational test conducted by members from Operational Test and Evaluation Force (OPTEVFOR). Knifefish is a medium-class mine countermeasure UUV designed for deployment off the Littoral Combat Ship. OPTEVFOR is the Navy’s sole test and evaluation organization for surface, air, and un

Subsea Defense: Navy Deepens Commitment to Underwater Vehicles

The U.S. Navy uses unmanned and robotic underwater vehicles for a multitude of functions, including environmental sensing, mine hunting, and salvage.

