December 9, 2019

Subsea UK: New Board for 2020

Subsea UK announced a new board of senior subsea leaders with a mix of expertise and knowledge across all sectors of the industry.

The new board members are Dorothy Burke, Managing Director at Ecosse IP, Suzy Davies, VP HSSE Greenfield Projects at Aker Solutions, Michael Jones, Chief Executive of SMD, Barry Macleod, Chief Executive of Rever Offshore, Tom Moore, Subsea Maintenance Lead at Shell UK and Jonathan Tame, Vice President UK and Canada for Subsea 7.

Existing board members who were re-elected are: Zander Bruce, Subsea Operations Manager for BP North Sea; Bill Morrice, VP Commercial and Country Manager for TechnipFMC’s UK subsea business and Tim Sheehan, Global Business Development and Strategy Director at Boskalis Subsea Services.

The new members will serve on the board for up to two years, before being given the opportunity to apply for re-election.

The newly elected board will operate under the leadership of chairman, Bill Edgar, and chief executive, Neil Gordon, with a focus on ensuring the UK is represented across the global subsea industry.

Edgar said: “Our board for 2020 reflects the changing face of the subsea industry and represents an excellent cross section of the underwater industries. The guidance and support of our new board will allow Subsea UK to continue to meet its members’ needs and ensure that we are well-placed to help our members embrace new opportunities across all of the sectors in which we operate.”

Gordon added, “The last year has been defined by the energy transition which will pick up further momentum in 2020. The good news for subsea is that we are right at the heart of this transition with underwater engineering and technology playing a role in oil and gas, decommissioning, offshore wind, floating wind and offshore power generation, carbon capture and storage, wave and tidal. All the energy sources we require to exploit to deliver the energy transition.  

“Equally, we have a foothold in defense and oceanology and are starting to see opportunities emerging in aquaculture.

“Although the subsea industry grew up and is renowned for its expertise in the oil and gas sector, it is now very much a standalone industry that operates in several vertical markets.”

